In case you missed it, on last Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” an increasingly desperate John Heilemann, NBC News and MSNBC analyst, challenged comedian and podcaster Russell Brand to name a single instance of an MSNBC journalist or anchor knowingly lying about something.

It took Grabien’s Tom Elliott a few days — difficult to blame him, because if he was laughing as hard as we were, we would’ve needed a few days to recover and pull ourselves together — but he managed to compile an excellent though, of course, incomplete supercut of examples of Heilemann himself lying like his life depended on it (his livelihood certainly does). If you haven’t already, be sure to take a look at Elliott’s thread on Heilemann’s lies from earlier this week, and then watch this:

Brutal.

Exceptional compilation. The lies oooze out of every pore in his face. — Disseminator (@JenRubinsGhost) March 9, 2023

This is amazing! — shellbaby (@shellbaby10111) March 9, 2023

I don’t know how long this took, but it was worth it. — Pundit Review (@PunditReview) March 9, 2023

Definitely. And we hope that wherever he is, Russell Brand sees it.

