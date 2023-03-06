On Bill Maher’s show on Friday, MSNBC’s John Heilemann challenged Russell Brand to give an example of a time any host on that cable net pushed something that was false, which ended up being a bad idea:

Russell Brand Calls Out MSNBC's Hypocrisy on COVID "Do you want an example? The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they know it's an effective medicine!"@rustyrockets @billmaher @joerogan pic.twitter.com/5J0e0hkpSh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 4, 2023

This topic deserves to be expanded upon, and a fantastic thread has been spotted that does just that:

Grabien News’ Tom Elliott did a deep dive into the MSNBC vault and we hope it causes Hielemann to withdraw the challenge:

Here’s John Heilemann (@jheil) asking Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) for an example of an MSNBC host knowingly lying on air. I ACCEPT THIS CHALLENGE!! pic.twitter.com/ugGqeZG6XM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

And awaayyyy we go…

Here's John Heilemann claiming in January the story about the Biden Admin trying to ban gas stoves is Republican fake news — even though the CPSC memorandum was literally titled "Proposing Ban on Gas Stoves" https://t.co/EaBiIDPt4i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann implausibly claiming Trump accounted for "73 percent" of online "misinformation" https://t.co/2IrQSfzaw6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann in July 2020 falsely claiming Trump had plans to use the military to remain in power even if he lost https://t.co/ulX4k6k5NI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann in 2018 insisting Kavanaugh repeatedly perjured himself during his confirmation hearings even though he isn't aware of any actual examples https://t.co/ulX4k6k5NI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

We’re sure all that happened in the little fantasy world MSNBC has constructed for itself.

Here's Heilemann invoking one of his favorite false talking points — that Republicans are actually a "death cult" — in this case because some voters disagreed w/ masking policies that scientists have since re-confirmed were more harmful than helpful https://t.co/kllvk7urXn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann randomly speculating in Dec. 2020 that Trump wouldn't get a Covid shot, which the then-president had said he would do and later did repeatedly https://t.co/EdwqAlwPst — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann falsely stating in 2020 that the lab-leak theory was "made up," something Trump concocted to help his re-election bid https://t.co/KAdvATVUiU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann knowingly falsely stating that Trump "condones anti-Semitism" and his behavior is "not minimally human" https://t.co/49VnNRn9u3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann in 2019 trying to claim Sen. Warren's DNA test really did prove she is a Native American pic.twitter.com/1rzqfve0N4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Heap big lie!

Here's Heilemann asserting in 2020 that President Trump was a "fascist" https://t.co/Mts9YcZ4KB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann in 2018 trying to plant the idea that @DevinNunes is a "Russian agent" pic.twitter.com/WeLrWwR31J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Here's Heilemann in Sept. 2020 falsely stating Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) is a "domestic terrorist" who drove to Kenosha "with the intent to shoot people" https://t.co/drEMG82hWt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

The thread could go on but everybody has to sleep at some point.

Honestly I could do this all day but I don’t want to risk people starting to feel sorry for John. If any network has a monopoly on misinformation & propaganda, it’s MSNBC (& their colleagues at CNN), networks plainly prioritizing political activism over the limitations of truth — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2023

Nobody projects about “misinformation” quite like MSNBC and CNN hosts.

This thread is an amazing, all-time dunkfest on this dude John Heilemann https://t.co/kl3SIFIvSd — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) March 6, 2023

MSNBC is the equivalent to the old Weekly World News. 🤣 — K4Freedom (@IAmK4Freedom) March 6, 2023

Weekly World News might have been a little more reliable than MSNBC.

***

