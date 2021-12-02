Let’s just get this out there now: as a general rule, it’s a bad idea to draw comparisons between current events and Nazi Germany or the Holocaust. Dr. Anthony Fauci is many things — a power-hungry, narcissistic egomaniac, for starters — but he’s not a Nazi.

That said, NBC/MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann chose an an absolutely revolting line of argument to protect Fauci from Republican and conservative critics (many of whom, it’s important to note, have found effective ways to criticism without invoking the Nazi era).

Listen:

We can’t help but be reminded of disgraced former Democratic Rep. Alan Grayson, who famously — or infamously — contended that Republicans were against Obamacare because they wanted people to die.

It’s offensive on a human decency level. But it’s also offensive by just being straight-up stupid and insane.

It’s a hall-of-famer for sure.

They don’t realize that they’re the ones who aren’t willing to exist in reality.

Welp, that’s awkward.

