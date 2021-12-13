Back in August, NBC/MSNBC analyst John Heilemann likened the Capitol rioters to the Taliban.

Two groups of right-wing extremists pray in the capitals they invaded. pic.twitter.com/rs8uRz0jGy — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2021

So he’s made it abundantly clear that he’s not to be taken seriously.

And that makes him a perfect guest for “Meet the Press”:

WATCH: The Donald Trump coup in 2024? @jheil lays out the extraordinary realities of the mass movement in America. "This is 30 million people right now who are ready to take up arms" to restoring Donald Trump in office. "That's not hyperbolic at all. Those are all facts." pic.twitter.com/Qc4kZRXnVs — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 12, 2021

Is it not possible to condemn ridiculous talk of Joe Biden being an illegitimate president without resorting to suggesting that 30 million Americans are champing at the bit to grab their muskets Joe-Walsh-style and install Donald Trump as Dictator of the United States? Like, we thought it was possible …

But then, we aren’t NBC/MSNBC analysts like John Heilemann.

That is hyperbolic. Irresponsible journalism. — TheRationalMan (@jackg7171) December 12, 2021

This is the sort of garbage that passes for sharp media analysis these days.

Narrator: these are, indeed, not facts. — The Royal We (@duderolls) December 12, 2021

You know it's hyperbolic when they have to say "it's not hyperbolic" — Karl Harmdierks (@Kharmdierks) December 12, 2021

“That's not hyperbolic at all.” – Dude who just said something insanely hyperbolic — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 12, 2021

So 30 million people are ready to take up arms and that’s not hyperbole? I have to look up the definition of that word again. — DFG (@dfgalvin1) December 12, 2021

Sorry, but this is extremely hyperbolic. MTP has become what they pretend to deplore about right-wing media. Pure projection. https://t.co/1n8fnsV0U3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 12, 2021

It’s sad, really.

If “why don’t people trust the media” was a news segment. — pjackjohn (@pjackjohnson) December 12, 2021

