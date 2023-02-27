For whatever it’s worth, former Florida Governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush thinks that Ron DeSantis has what it takes to run for president:

And for columnist and self-described expert on authoritarians and propaganda Ruth Ben-Ghiat, there’s just about nothing more terrifying than the prospect of a DeSantis presidential administration:

She cannot emphasize enough how dangerous he is to our democracy!

Nightmares! Dear God. Not nightmares.

Hey, don’t laugh at her. She’s thuper therial, you guys.

Lefties couldn’t emphasize enough how Mitt Romney gave a guy a haircut and gave a woman cancer and imprisoned women in binders and wanted to murder Big Bird.

Harsh, but fair. This is kinda Ruth’s thing.

Sad!

It really is, though:

She’s crazy, you guys. She also desperately needs Donald Trump to be the nominee.

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump likely means four more years of a Democratic president. GOP presidential nominee Ron DeSantis likely means at least four years of a Republican administration.

