For whatever it’s worth, former Florida Governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush thinks that Ron DeSantis has what it takes to run for president:

Jeb Bush endorses Ron Desantis for president. pic.twitter.com/qBF0YGHcG4 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 26, 2023

And for columnist and self-described expert on authoritarians and propaganda Ruth Ben-Ghiat, there’s just about nothing more terrifying than the prospect of a DeSantis presidential administration:

Ron DeSantis will destroy our democracy with deadly precision. I cannot emphasize enough how dangerous he is. https://t.co/EueotiR4aL — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) February 26, 2023

She cannot emphasize enough how dangerous he is to our democracy!

Yes. Exactly @ruthbenghiat I keep thinking this too and then having nightmares about this actually happening. — Stacy Pinkston 🌱🏳️‍⚧️🌻🛹🌎 (@stateoflynn) February 27, 2023

Nightmares! Dear God. Not nightmares.

He’s going to eat our democracy! I saw him put on a democracy eating bib! https://t.co/ugA3n5FWfM — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 27, 2023

Lol — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2023

Hey, don’t laugh at her. She’s thuper therial, you guys.

This was the same thing the lunatics on the left were saying about Romney in 2012 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 27, 2023

Lefties couldn’t emphasize enough how Mitt Romney gave a guy a haircut and gave a woman cancer and imprisoned women in binders and wanted to murder Big Bird.

Meet the new LiTErALly HiTLeR same as the old LiTErALly HiTLeR https://t.co/ldayd0CtU7 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 27, 2023

Harsh, but fair. This is kinda Ruth’s thing.

Doesn't this get tiring and embarrassing? Newsweek, MSNBC etc. keep citing the same "expert" to refer to Republicans as fascists every few months despite her clearly having no idea what the term means. pic.twitter.com/OjKs13RcaD — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 27, 2023

Sad!

What is the political version of a hypochondriac? That’s you. — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) February 27, 2023

It really is, though:

She’s crazy, you guys. She also desperately needs Donald Trump to be the nominee.

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump likely means four more years of a Democratic president. GOP presidential nominee Ron DeSantis likely means at least four years of a Republican administration.

They are telling you who they fear, and it's not because he's a RINO. https://t.co/VGcHAhY4Gr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 27, 2023

When democrats tell you who they fear… Believe them.#DeSantis2024 https://t.co/iWuPUJEjAk — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) February 27, 2023

