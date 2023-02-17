Yesterday, we told you about CNN host Don Lemon sticking his big, smelly foot in his massive mouth with his suggestion that 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is past her prime. Here it is again:

Lemon’s subsequent apology left a few things to be desired, and Haley herself didn’t seem all that impressed by it and let him know, albeit far more politely than Lemon deserved.

But does it even really matter how Nikki Haley feels about Lemon’s remarks, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says that Don’s “heart was in the right place”?

Golf clap for trying to save it in the second part of that tweet, Kareem. Unfortunately it didn’t work. At least not for us. And definitely not for Megyn Kelly:

What she said.

Here’s a scoop: Don Lemon’s heart wasn’t in the right place. It rarely is.

And if you’re the kind of person who would defend what he said about Nikki Haley and about women in general, your heart’s not in the right place, either.

***

***

