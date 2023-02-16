This week former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced that she’s in the running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Not many hours later, CNN’s Don Lemon said this:

Don Lemon: "Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…" Poppy Harlow: "Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?" "Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!" pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

After some blowback, Lemon ended up issuing what’s kinda-sorta an apology:

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

First of all, Lemon didn’t define “woman.” Secondly, he didn’t say specifically who he was addressing.

But in any case, Haley spotted it and responded accordingly:

To be clear, I am NOT calling for competency tests for Sexist middle-aged CNN anchors; only for people who make our laws and are 75+. https://t.co/wvUNCcNdVt — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 16, 2023

Well, there it is.

***

***

