This week former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced that she’s in the running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Not many hours later, CNN’s Don Lemon said this:

After some blowback, Lemon ended up issuing what’s kinda-sorta an apology:

First of all, Lemon didn’t define “woman.” Secondly, he didn’t say specifically who he was addressing.

But in any case, Haley spotted it and responded accordingly:

Well, there it is.

***

***

