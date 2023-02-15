Yesterday, after Nikki Haley announced her candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, she received an outpouring of support from liberals who were willing to put politics aside and recognize her ambition to be not only the first woman president, but the first Indian-American president.

Just kidding! All she got was nastiness. And that nastiness included the same tired, racist crap about her allegedly being ashamed of her heritage and embracing it only when she can use it to her political advantage. We told you about blue-checked former sports blogger Jamie O’Grady, who had this to say:

And we couldn’t help but be reminded of this now-deleted take from CNN analyst Asha Rangappa:

Incidentally, today, Rangappa promoted a racist hit piece on Haley from Politico:

Elizabeth Warren falsely identified as Native American in order to advance her career. Nikki Haley did no such thing, as tweeters below will note.

Guess Asha didn’t learn her lesson the last time. Guess Politico hasn’t learned anything, either.

“Fraught relationship with race.” According to whom? Racists?

It took two writers, plus “help” from four others, to put this together:

Still, there are other parts of her biography and political record that are a bit more difficult to reconcile. In 2001, for example, she reportedly listed her race as “white” on her voter registration card, three years before she entered into elective politics. (Haley has never publicly addressed her reasons for doing so.)

Over the past two years, Haley’s publicly leaned more into her heritage, campaigning with Asian American voters in Georgia and prominently featuring her family and her Punjabi Sikh identity in her announcement video.

But she’s also shown a willingness to embrace some of the dog whistles deployed by the current Republican Party.

Take the time she stumped for Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia last year, telling a mostly white crowd that Walker’s opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, was weak on border security.

Yeah, take the time she, a Republican, endorsed a black Republican over a black Democrat. What’s so dog-whistle-y about that?

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but kudos to Twitter’s crowdsourced fact-checking function. Apparently non-journalists on Twitter have a firmer grasp on this stuff than the Real Journalists™ at Politico:

It’s a great look for Twitter. For Politico, not so much.

Yes, well, apparently you don’t count because you don’t also check the “Democrat” box.

Maybe Politico should worry less about which box Haley checked and more about rooting out politically driven racism at their offices.

