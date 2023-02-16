Last night Don Lemon made a remark that if anybody on Fox News said about a liberal female political figure it would have caused meltdowns at CNN, MSNBC and other outlets (Lemon’s remark has been deemed worthy of the Nikki Haley campaign including it in an ad at some point).

Here’s what Lemon said on CNN:

After a lot of blowback, Lemon tweeted this apol… well, whatever it is:

Trending

There seems to be something lacking in that backpedal for being “inartful”:

Megyn Kelly’s certainly not buying what Lemon’s trying to sell here:

All that leads us to this:

Maybe SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson could answer that. Wait, no she can’t because she’s not a biologist.

***

Related:

CNN’s Don Lemon tells Stephen Colbert with a straight face that he ‘[doesn’t] think we ever were liberal’

CNN’s Don Lemon ‘can’t believe that we’re here’ citing the New York Post as a credible source

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDon LemonNikki Haley