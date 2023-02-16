Last night Don Lemon made a remark that if anybody on Fox News said about a liberal female political figure it would have caused meltdowns at CNN, MSNBC and other outlets (Lemon’s remark has been deemed worthy of the Nikki Haley campaign including it in an ad at some point).

Here’s what Lemon said on CNN:

Don Lemon: "Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…" Poppy Harlow: "Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?" "Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!" pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

After a lot of blowback, Lemon tweeted this apol… well, whatever it is:

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

There seems to be something lacking in that backpedal for being “inartful”:

Something very specific is missing from this “apology” @donlemon 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wJdsRafLaE — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 16, 2023

Megyn Kelly’s certainly not buying what Lemon’s trying to sell here:

So, no apology for his disgusting (latest example of) sexism.

@cnn – this isn’t going to cut it. https://t.co/UJuW1j8pJM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 16, 2023

All that leads us to this:

Are you a biologist? What’s a woman? https://t.co/djgWmt7MkN — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 16, 2023

Who’s the woman? And what’s a woman, anyway? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2023

Maybe SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson could answer that. Wait, no she can’t because she’s not a biologist.

***

Related:

CNN’s Don Lemon tells Stephen Colbert with a straight face that he ‘[doesn’t] think we ever were liberal’

CNN’s Don Lemon ‘can’t believe that we’re here’ citing the New York Post as a credible source

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.