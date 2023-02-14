In case you missed it, former South Carolina Governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced today that she is running for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024:

If Haley were to win the nomination and go on to win the presidency, she would be the first Indian American and first woman to do so. And there are quite a lot of progressives out there that can’t let that happen, because it would undermine their narrative that the Republican Party is a party of toxic, racist white WASP-y males. And so, to undermine Nikki Haley’s chances, progressive white WASP-y males have to be toxic and racist.

Progressive white WASP-y males like Jamie O’Grady, former sports blogger and, according to his Twitter bio, “General Counsel by day” (hopefully he’s joking about that, because this dude doesn’t seem like he should be advising anyone on, well, anything):

Because we love our screenshots:

Ripping off deleted tweets from CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, are we, Jamie?

Sad!

But not quite as sad as being a racist, and a willfully ignorant one at that.

Ah, but where’s the fun in not being a racist progressive?

Evidently. Not like Jamie’s the first progressive to go this route, of course. But he’s more than happy to pick up that torch and run with it.

So many white progressives casting aspersions on minority conservatives. So much whitesplaining.

We’ve lost count of the number of times we and a ton of other people have corrected them on it. Jerks like Jamie O’Grady just don’t care.

Not only that, but our media actively participate in it.

That, too.

Maybe Jamie should try harder to not be a racist douchebag.

They literally cannot help themselves.

Jamie should’ve stayed off Twitter like he promised he would.

