In case you missed it, former South Carolina Governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced today that she is running for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024:

Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

If Haley were to win the nomination and go on to win the presidency, she would be the first Indian American and first woman to do so. And there are quite a lot of progressives out there that can’t let that happen, because it would undermine their narrative that the Republican Party is a party of toxic, racist white WASP-y males. And so, to undermine Nikki Haley’s chances, progressive white WASP-y males have to be toxic and racist.

Progressive white WASP-y males like Jamie O’Grady, former sports blogger and, according to his Twitter bio, “General Counsel by day” (hopefully he’s joking about that, because this dude doesn’t seem like he should be advising anyone on, well, anything):

Nikki Haley spends the first 1:00 selling the idea that America *isn’t* a racist country anymore. Kind of a weird take from someone who refuses to use her actual first name, “Nimrata,” because it’s too brown-person-sounding. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/owvgM4i9pi — Jamie O’Grady (@JamieOGrady) February 14, 2023

Because we love our screenshots:

How come you don’t use your real name, Nimrata? — Jamie O’Grady (@JamieOGrady) February 14, 2023

Ripping off deleted tweets from CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, are we, Jamie?

Sad!

But not quite as sad as being a racist, and a willfully ignorant one at that.

the libs doubling down on nikki haley’s name again as if this hasn’t been fact checked is rather gross, but here we go. https://t.co/srK8u5GsC9 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 14, 2023

She’s using her middle name because it’s her nickname, other politicians like Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz do this as well. But of course you choose to attack the Indian woman. https://t.co/TazHm0rmpe — Ali (@DilwrAli) February 14, 2023

her middle name “nikki” is actually punjabi, but thanks for whitesplaining that, bruh. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 14, 2023

Her father has called her Nikki since she was a little kid. My suggestion is you should really avoid projecting your racist thoughts on others. https://t.co/GvJTrmFaGe — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2023

Ah, but where’s the fun in not being a racist progressive?

I mean do you intend to personally disprove her point by being racist about this? lol — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 14, 2023

Evidently. Not like Jamie’s the first progressive to go this route, of course. But he’s more than happy to pick up that torch and run with it.

Lord, give me the confidence of a progressive white guy talking on the internet about skin color. pic.twitter.com/sx2EurSefo — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) February 14, 2023

So many white progressives casting aspersions on minority conservatives. So much whitesplaining.

They will keep doing this, no matter how many times they are corrected on it https://t.co/13bxl2KG7l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2023

We’ve lost count of the number of times we and a ton of other people have corrected them on it. Jerks like Jamie O’Grady just don’t care.

Mainly because our media has decided not to correct them on it — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2023

Not only that, but our media actively participate in it.

They encourage it — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 14, 2023

That, too.

Don’t like Nikki Haley? Fine. But try explaining why, not whatever this tweet is. How sad. You tried. https://t.co/oqhZW2PiXT — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 14, 2023

Maybe Jamie should try harder to not be a racist douchebag.

Haley is currently polling in the 3-5% range for preferred GOP nominee. The risks associated with not jumping into full racist, sexist attack mode with her are pretty small, and the progressives still can't do it. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) February 14, 2023

They literally cannot help themselves.

That’s it. I’m done. Will really miss this place — what it once was, anyway. Godspeed, y’all. https://t.co/tSBZk2RFTE — Jamie O’Grady (@JamieOGrady) November 20, 2022

Jamie should’ve stayed off Twitter like he promised he would.

***

