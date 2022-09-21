In case you missed it, “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin unfavorably labeled Nikki Haley a “chameleon” and suggested that Haley goes by “Nikki” because she’s insecure about her ethnic identity and about what Republicans might think if they knew she’s Indian American.

Here it is again:

Finally promoting GOP women, Farah Griffin notes the possibility of Nikki Haley running in 2024 and how effective she was as governor.

But villainous race-baiter Sunny interrupts to chide: "What is her real name again?" And essentially calls Haley a race traitor. pic.twitter.com/QOCR3ty5Na — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 20, 2022

Gross. And racist. But mostly racist. And also gross.

Needless to say, we were pretty curious to get Nikki Haley’s take on Hostin’s remarks. Haley did not disappoint:

Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name… pic.twitter.com/NI3KZXjD6F — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 20, 2022

Nimrata Nikki Haley: one. Asunción Cummings Hostin: a big, fat zero.

I love that Nikki likes to makes sweeping statements like, “America is not racist” but then turns around and accuses people of racism and targeting minorities when it suits her. She’s such a fraud. https://t.co/3dix4UbOYl — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 21, 2022

Oh, shut up, Asha. You know that there’s a difference between saying America as a country is not racist and saying that some Americans are racist. Or maybe you don’t know. You are an idiot, after all.

Asha Rangappa wishes she could be more like Nikki Haley.

Courageous and principled @NikkiHaley standing up to appalling liberal racism in America. Well done. Millions of Americans will be cheering you on. Racism is never acceptable. https://t.co/8IKXtxsRky — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) September 21, 2022

We’re here for all of it.

Here to watch you crumble, Sunny, or whatever your name is 🤡🤡🤡https://t.co/02OcYY13wG — yeez (@sadfacenot) September 21, 2022

Yessssss.

***

Related:

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa decides to prove Nikki Haley wrong about America not being a racist country by being a flaming racist; UPDATED

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!