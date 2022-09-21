In case you missed it, “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin unfavorably labeled Nikki Haley a “chameleon” and suggested that Haley goes by “Nikki” because she’s insecure about her ethnic identity and about what Republicans might think if they knew she’s Indian American.

Here it is again:

Gross. And racist. But mostly racist. And also gross.

Needless to say, we were pretty curious to get Nikki Haley’s take on Hostin’s remarks. Haley did not disappoint:

Nimrata Nikki Haley: one. Asunción Cummings Hostin: a big, fat zero.

Oh, shut up, Asha. You know that there’s a difference between saying America as a country is not racist and saying that some Americans are racist. Or maybe you don’t know. You are an idiot, after all.

Asha Rangappa wishes she could be more like Nikki Haley.

We’re here for all of it.

Yessssss.

***

***

