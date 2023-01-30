As we told you, Megyn Kelly correctly observed that people’s insistence on referring to Jill Biden as “Dr. Jill Biden” is ridiculous and that Biden needs to stop trying so hard to make “Dr. Jill Biden” happen.

Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her “Dr. Jill Biden.” Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title. Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 29, 2023

Kelly got a lot of angry pushback for that. And while we’re not sure if her tweet was what kicked it off, since she sent it out, there’s been a bit of a firestorm surrounding Jill Biden’s title (apparently “First Lady” just doesn’t cut it anymore). And NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss wanted to make sure that he weighed in on it, too, because he likes to weigh in on a lot of things:

America’s First Lady is Dr. Jill Biden. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 29, 2023

The Presidential Historian has spoken, everyone. Guess that settles that!*

*It settles that Michael Beschloss is a shameless hack.

Your reminder that the insistence on “Dr. Biden” is a new rule not enforced even when it comes to other lefty women with doctorates. It oddly applies to Jill Biden and no one else https://t.co/mNbdBqut2l — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 30, 2023

But it’s true, though:

Both Ben Sasse and Newt Gingrich have PhDs. https://t.co/xcRzByPZi5 pic.twitter.com/mmEMgRHOZW — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 30, 2023

Janet Yellen has a PhD from Yale, @BeschlossDC pic.twitter.com/cq3XfU8Mkd — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 30, 2023

Nary a “Dr.” to be found in any of those screenshotted tweets. How odd.

Also, “First Lady” is itself a title that supersedes the credential. It wasn’t Speaker Dr. Gingrich or President Dr. Wilson or Justice Dr. Gorsuch. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 30, 2023

It’s not “NBC presidential historian Dr. Michael Beschloss, either, but for a different reason:

Beschloss is neither a PhD nor a historian (BA – PoliSci, MBA) — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) January 30, 2023

Oh.

Real doctors don’t demand they be called “Dr.” — they comfortably know who they are. But you already knew that or you wouldn’t be Tweeting with such dramatic insistence. — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) January 30, 2023

Hope she sees this bro… — American Freckles (@carlthehvacguy) January 30, 2023

You know Beschloss hopes she sees it. Maybe she’ll be so pleased with him, she’ll convince her husband to give Beschloss a job. We know there’s a very slick pipeline running between the Biden administration and the mainstream media.

Nah dude — ChrisC (@chrisc334) January 30, 2023

The biggest of nahs. Anyone insisting on referring to Jill Biden as “Dr. Jill Biden” is just begging to be mocked and smacked around and called out for being completely full of BS.

Same people who insist upon calling Jill Biden "Dr" are absolutely cool with people calling the last president Drumpf https://t.co/ghQl89Oxc2 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 30, 2023

Yep. Like we said, they’re full of BS.

I mean to be fair they're also most likely to be the Pronouns crowd so their grasp on real meaningful titles is already rather tenuous. — Geisha, Covid Recovery Version (@sisterinferior) January 30, 2023

