As we told you, Megyn Kelly correctly observed that people’s insistence on referring to Jill Biden as “Dr. Jill Biden” is ridiculous and that Biden needs to stop trying so hard to make “Dr. Jill Biden” happen.

Kelly got a lot of angry pushback for that. And while we’re not sure if her tweet was what kicked it off, since she sent it out, there’s been a bit of a firestorm surrounding Jill Biden’s title (apparently “First Lady” just doesn’t cut it anymore). And NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss wanted to make sure that he weighed in on it, too, because he likes to weigh in on a lot of things:

The Presidential Historian has spoken, everyone. Guess that settles that!*

*It settles that Michael Beschloss is a shameless hack.

But it’s true, though:

Trending

Nary a “Dr.” to be found in any of those screenshotted tweets. How odd.

It’s not “NBC presidential historian Dr. Michael Beschloss, either, but for a different reason:

Oh.

You know Beschloss hopes she sees it. Maybe she’ll be so pleased with him, she’ll convince her husband to give Beschloss a job. We know there’s a very slick pipeline running between the Biden administration and the mainstream media.

The biggest of nahs. Anyone insisting on referring to Jill Biden as “Dr. Jill Biden” is just begging to be mocked and smacked around and called out for being completely full of BS.

Yep. Like we said, they’re full of BS.

***

Related:

NBC News historian warns that in 6 days, democracy could end and our kids could be arrested and killed

NBC News’ Michael Beschloss demands explanation from members of Congress who didn’t clap for Zelenskyy

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: doctorDr. Jill BidenJill BidenMichael Beschlossnbc news