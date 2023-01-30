You may recall that perpetually annoying Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell managed to be not annoying for long enough to tweet this yesterday afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field at the 49ers-Eagles game:

We’ll admit it: we snickered.

We snickered at something else, too, but for a very different reason. See, First Lady Jill Biden was at the game, too. She was seated next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. And, well, apparently her presence was pretty swoonworthy for the game’s announcers, who dutifully insisted on referring to her as “Dr. Jill Biden.”

And Megyn Kelly was among the viewers who found it really obnoxious. She said so, too:

Well, as you can imagine, that didn’t go over terribly well with all the Jill Biden stans out there, and it didn’t take long for them to seize and pounce all over Kelly for her brazen show of disrespect for the good doctor.

Before we get into that, we should note that some people have called Kelly out for referring to Sebastian Gorka as “Dr. Sebastian Gorka” in the past (Gorka has a PhD in political science, which is something that Dr. Jill Biden definitely does not have):

It’s true, she did refer to him as such, despite the fact that he is not a medical doctor. But one could argue that Kelly was just being respectful to a guest on her show. Also, as we mentioned above:

It’s also worth noting that Gorka doesn’t have an army of white knights behind him ready to unleash hell on anyone who doesn’t call him “Dr. Gorka.” Like, Jill Biden’s white knights are something else:

Yeah, but it’s still very much a thing, though. Conservatives who don’t feel like sticking a “Dr.” in front of Jill Biden’s name are branded disrespectful and misogynistic.

Whoa, dude. Take it easy!

Or maybe she’s just tired of watching people bend over backwards to puff up Jill Biden’s already-puffed-up ego and thinks it’s about damn time that Jill Biden just give it a rest with the “I’m a doctor” pretentiousness.

Uh-huh.

You know, all these throne-sniffing dweebs who are angry with Megyn Kelly think they’re angry at Megyn Kelly for insulting Jill Biden. But if they were being honest with themselves, they’d realize that the real reason they’re so mad at her is that she’s absolutely right.

The Jill Biden stans are the pathetic ones, and “Dr.” Biden is only too eager to encourage them.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

