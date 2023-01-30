Well, it’s 5:00 somewhere, so you can go ahead and pour one out for CNN. Looks like they’re not having the best time right now, at least as far as their ratings are concerned:

These are 5-alarm fire #s – omg: “CNN just notched its lowest ratings in 9 years across all its day parts…averaging just 444,000 viewers in PRIMETIME, 93,000 in the all-important age 25-54 news demo & [in day] 417,000 in viewers and 80,000 in the demo.” https://t.co/mjtW26VrXS — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2023

Ouch! More from The Wrap:

As TheWrap previously reported, CNN will soon be launching a revamped daytime slate and anchor trios that aim to take a “fresh approach” to its daytime programming through two new programs. … But Insiders we spoke to fear that things are unlikely to get better. “Upcoming programming changes are likely to make matters worse,” one insider told us. CNN representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Man. We’ll bet CNN representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment. We would go underground if we were them.

Needless to say, we’d be lying if we told you that we genuinely hate to see CNN in such a predicament. Because we don’t hate it. We’re actually rather enjoying ourselves.

And Glenn Greenwald is rather enjoying himself as well:

This is so well-deserved and good for the country. CNN turned itself into a fanatical political PAC during the Trump era, got a few quick sugar highs, hired an army of US Security State operatives, and ratified one lie after the next with no retractions or accountability: https://t.co/2SE5d2j3GC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

Just look at this alone: Everyone who works at CNN knows it spread an outright lie before the 2020 election: the Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation." Not one ever told their audience it was false or they spread it, let alone apologized for it:https://t.co/kjLH42pIZN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

A major reason employees of media corporations basically declared war on me and a few others is we saw the frauds they were spreading in real-time and objected. Taibbi just proved Hamilton68 was a hoax. They all used it. It was easy to see at the time:https://t.co/OH4ufU47cO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

As with the lie about the laptop being "Russian disinformation" – it was so obvious at the time: I quit the Intercept because they spread it and wouldn't let me write about it – *not one* media outlet that used Hamilton68 to shape "news" has acknowledged Taibbi's reporting. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

All news outlets and journalists err. I have. All humans do. But the difference between journalists and completely unethical toxic liars is the latter never admit their frauds. The reason they don't is worse: they know their audience wants them to lie to advance liberalism. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

On a personal level, I don't like seeing people fail. I have friends who work at CNN I like and respect. But when a "news outlet" constantly gets caught lying and refuses even to acknowledge it, they deserve to collapse and disappear. Good riddance. https://t.co/2SE5d2j3GC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

Now that’s real news, Mr. President.

The worst part is these toxic, willful liars constantly posture as Owners of Truth. They never stop hectoring everyone about how they are Bulwarks against Disinformation. The most aggressive, casual and harmful disseminators of Disinformation are the largest media corporations. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

Glenn Greenwald’s just putting Facts First.

