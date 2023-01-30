Well, it’s 5:00 somewhere, so you can go ahead and pour one out for CNN. Looks like they’re not having the best time right now, at least as far as their ratings are concerned:

As TheWrap previously reported, CNN will soon be launching a revamped daytime slate and anchor trios that aim to take a “fresh approach” to its daytime programming through two new programs.

But Insiders we spoke to fear that things are unlikely to get better. “Upcoming programming changes are likely to make matters worse,” one insider told us.

CNN representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Man. We’ll bet CNN representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment. We would go underground if we were them.

Needless to say, we’d be lying if we told you that we genuinely hate to see CNN in such a predicament. Because we don’t hate it. We’re actually rather enjoying ourselves.

And Glenn Greenwald is rather enjoying himself as well:

Now that’s real news, Mr. President.

Glenn Greenwald’s just putting Facts First.

