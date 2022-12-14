Uh-oh … looks like all might not be well in the hallowed halls of the Washington Post. Publisher Fred Ryan presided over an all-employee town hall earlier today and announced that changes are coming, and a lot of WaPo’s Guardians of Truth are not gonna like ’em:

New: @washingtonpost publisher Fred Ryan announces layoffs coming in the first quarter 2023, number unclear. Refuses to answer or take questions in Newsroom Town Hall. @PostGuild — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) December 14, 2022

NEW: @washingtonpost publisher Fred Ryan refuses to take staff questions after announcing Q1 layoffs in “Town Hall” @postguild pic.twitter.com/C4HOXb6y2C — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) December 14, 2022

Oh dear.

Today at The Washington Post town hall meeting, publisher Fred Ryan walked out, refusing to answer questions after dropping a bomb that there will be targeted layoffs. Proud of my @PostGuild colleagues for standing up and asking them anyway. pic.twitter.com/sfFeN3KHG6 — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) December 14, 2022

Well, perhaps you can all be proud together while you look for new jobs. Guess we’ll have to stay tuned to find out for sure.

But in the meantime, isn’t this a fascinating and well deserved turn of events?

The Washington Post, which has lost 500k subscribers in the past year, has announced layoffs are coming to the paper. The meeting didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/hOoeyI70jj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 14, 2022

You hate to see it.

But you fully expect to see it given the overall quality of the Washington Post’s journalism. Here are just a few recent examples:

So it’s not as if the Washington Post would be sacrificing quality by trimming the fat.

"We're not turning this into a grievance session." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2022

OK, well … mind if we turn it into a schadenfreude session?

When journalists get their first taste of economics. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 14, 2022

Especially the economics journalists. — Laurel Van Driest (@lvandriest) December 14, 2022

This post should come with a trigger warning. Sooooo hawt! pic.twitter.com/YRQF9rGiFi — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) December 14, 2022

“Feel bad our opinion journal is downsizing” demanded the people who cheered the killing of Keystone and all of the jobs that accompanied it. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 14, 2022

Exactly. Let them learn to code.

Suddenly @washingtonpost reporters are curious. Origins of COVID, science behind masks & lockdowns, Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI influencing elections, Biden weaponizing government agencies and shutting down free speech? Not so much. #GoWokeGoBroke Learn to code. https://t.co/UFX8HHVQyF — The Rule 5 Texan (@Rule5Tweets) December 14, 2022

We hear there’s a lot of money in coding! At least enough to make up for what you lose when you get fired from the job you depended on to pay your bills.

He should have just told them they're going to be retrained to sell solar panels. That seems to be an acceptable spin when the peasants lose their jobs. https://t.co/p7jbVfbkcC — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 14, 2022

Forgive us, WaPo, if our well of sympathy has run dry. (We don’t actually need or want WaPo’s forgiveness.)

They cheered people — including military servicemen and medical professionals — losing their jobs for refusing a vaccine. They cheered people losing jobs from businesses being endlessly forced closed. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 14, 2022

They try to cancel and destroy the careers of people who dare to disagree with them. Sometimes your own medicine has a bitter taste. But it’s how we learn. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 14, 2022

It’s how they learn … to code.

That's what Mastodon is for now. — Glassport Gambler (@gportgambler) December 14, 2022

Heh.

Could have been an email — Matthew Hamilton (@matt_hamilton07) December 14, 2022

This meeting could have been an email. https://t.co/hA46guEd7x — mitrebox (@mitrebox) December 14, 2022

Well, yeah, technically … but the video is much more fun for us. Finally the Washington Post is giving us something interesting.

***

