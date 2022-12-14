Uh-oh … looks like all might not be well in the hallowed halls of the Washington Post. Publisher Fred Ryan presided over an all-employee town hall earlier today and announced that changes are coming, and a lot of WaPo’s Guardians of Truth are not gonna like ’em:

Oh dear.

Well, perhaps you can all be proud together while you look for new jobs. Guess we’ll have to stay tuned to find out for sure.

But in the meantime, isn’t this a fascinating and well deserved turn of events?

You hate to see it.

But you fully expect to see it given the overall quality of the Washington Post’s journalism. Here are just a few recent examples:

So it’s not as if the Washington Post would be sacrificing quality by trimming the fat.

OK, well … mind if we turn it into a schadenfreude session?

Exactly. Let them learn to code.

We hear there’s a lot of money in coding! At least enough to make up for what you lose when you get fired from the job you depended on to pay your bills.

Forgive us, WaPo, if our well of sympathy has run dry. (We don’t actually need or want WaPo’s forgiveness.)

It’s how they learn … to code.

Heh.

Well, yeah, technically … but the video is much more fun for us. Finally the Washington Post is giving us something interesting.

