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RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases a Year'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Lawyers are taught to never ask a question if you don't know the answer already. Maybe preachers turned Senators need to learn that lesson, as well.

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RFK pulled a major rope-a-dope with that one. To be fair, Warnock had to borrow a dog for his campaign ad, so maybe he doesn't know about rabies vaccination.

This is certainly earth shattering.

Do they even come into the office or are they still working from home after COVID?

It's good to see him humiliated because he's such a disgusting person. Imagine a Preacher who runs on abortion rights until the minute a baby is born. Gross!

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Clearly!

Because they're dumb.

Now that's funny. 

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It's a tight race.

He is a rube.

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2026 ELECTIONS GEORGIA RAPHAEL WARNOCK ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. SENATE

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