RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases a Year'

Lawyers are taught to never ask a question if you don't know the answer already. Maybe preachers turned Senators need to learn that lesson, as well.

🔥 RFK Jr. just showed America that Sen. Warnock (D-GA) is an absolute DOPE 🤣



WARNOCK: You made cuts to the rabies office!



RFK JR: “There’s 1-3 rabies cases PER YEAR in the US! I think ONE PERSON manning that office can handle that traffic!” 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/hPxbRgEBIs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2026

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RFK pulled a major rope-a-dope with that one. To be fair, Warnock had to borrow a dog for his campaign ad, so maybe he doesn't know about rabies vaccination.

This is certainly earth shattering.

😂 RFK Jr. just schooled him in real time. Warnock got cooked.

Classic DC clown show exposed. https://t.co/6qd4hfkLMf — Marvin. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@papawat1) April 22, 2026

Although if it's a federal government office, they probably CAN'T handle 1-3 cases per year. https://t.co/uoLEALmIGv — Kim Chee (@kim_chee27) April 22, 2026

Do they even come into the office or are they still working from home after COVID?

This is someone that I would absolutely consider a soulless ghoul who wrapped himself in clergyman‘s clothes and represents my state in the US Senate. He is a joke! https://t.co/mCVijVaf2T — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) April 22, 2026

It's good to see him humiliated because he's such a disgusting person. Imagine a Preacher who runs on abortion rights until the minute a baby is born. Gross!

This made me laugh out loud. 🤣🤣 Seriously why do we pay these guys? https://t.co/02PHwEI3g3 — Mario (@mariocarnivore) April 22, 2026

LOL! Most states do not send their best and brightest to D.C. https://t.co/odkSik0H1K — Dr. Thomas Carr O.P. (@ArdorNew) April 22, 2026

Clearly!

😆🤣😆 who knew RFK Jr had a sense of humor like our President https://t.co/3EWKHYyRI7 — Angela (@AngelaL_73) April 22, 2026

Cooked him. 😂😂😂 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) April 22, 2026

Democrats are so easy to cook lmao — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2026

Because they're dumb.

Sounds like one full time person might be too much, maybe they can split an office with someone else 😆🤷smh wtf pic.twitter.com/nMp1iJwWCX — Mattyferari (@Mattyferari) April 22, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing he needs to help increase the traffic for the rabies office to justify the previous budget. pic.twitter.com/naxEGOysZY — Dad Jokes Animals (@DadJokesAnimals) April 22, 2026

Now that's funny.

Democrats are just afraid that if we cut the government too much, they'll no longer have an excuse to tax Americans so much. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 22, 2026

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Almost as dumb as Hank Johnson 🤭 pic.twitter.com/oJo72CU0il — Kelly Green 🇺🇸 (@Kelly_Laura_721) April 22, 2026

It's a tight race.

Oh my god! This became real life pic.twitter.com/KJNxK5CQOe — Van Buren Boys (@jivey81) April 22, 2026

Sen. Warnock fighting tooth and nail for the underworked rabies office: pic.twitter.com/ajmj5YXrTi — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) April 22, 2026

This @SenatorWarnock buffoon has always been a nitwit. He's one of those poor souls who is unaware of how he is viewed by actual smart people. — Shaun B. McGarry (@ShaunBMcGarry) April 22, 2026

He is a rube.

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