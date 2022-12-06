Having solved all other problems, the Washington Post can now turn its attention to the things that really matter. Like, the inherent pro-white-male, anti-shark bias in Discovery’s annual “Shark Week” tradition:

Researchers say Discovery’s programming overwhelmingly featured White men as experts while emphasizing negative messages about sharks. https://t.co/Fs71Qov5WG

Alrighty then.

Please. A shark wouldn’t be caught dead writing something so stupid.

No, this was written — as is way too often the case — by a woke busybody. Read it and weep (or at least slam your head against your desk):

[Allegheny College biology professor Lisa] Whitenack led a team of researchers to examine hundreds of “Shark Week” episodes that aired between 1988 and 2020. In a study published last month by the Public Library of Science, their research claims that Discovery’s programming emphasized negative messages about sharks, lacked useful messaging about shark conservation and overwhelmingly featured White men as experts — including several with the same name.

The programming featured more White experts and commentators named “Mike” than women, said David Shiffman, a conservationist at Arizona State University who was a co-author of the study. … Discovery did not respond to a request for comment on the study’s findings. The company told NBC Boston that it wouldn’t comment on a study “that has yet to pass any scientific approvals” after a preliminary version was presented 2021. It has since undergone a scientific review, Whitenack said.

Well, good for Discovery. They’re absolute right not to dignify WaPo with a comment on the “study’s” findings. Imagine giving the tine of day to a “study” concluding that there are too many people named “Mike” involved and not enough positive affirmation for the shark community.

Expert Whites bad. Great Whites good. https://t.co/qHwObp9Pdv — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 6, 2022

This is parody, right?

Tell us it's parody. — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) December 6, 2022

Yes, but not the intentional kind.

what is even left to say pic.twitter.com/luZHL5YQmS — Mike Solana (@micsolana) December 6, 2022

Just this, basically:

Everyone hates you. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 6, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***