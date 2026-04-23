Berate and Debate: CA Gubernatorial Hopeful Katie Porter Claims She Apologized to Cussed Out Staffer

The top contenders to become California’s next governor debated on Wednesday night in San Francisco. Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco were joined on stage by Democrats Tom Steyer, Xavier Becerra, Matt Mahan, and Katie Porter. Hilton leads all candidates with Bianco and Steyer tied for second. With so many candidates, the short-tempered Porter is near the bottom but still within striking distance.

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Porter was put on the spot by the moderator, who asked about her reputation for being a bad boss and cussing out staffers. (WATCH)

YIKES



Katie Porter gets asked what she would tell her kids if they ever faced a boss like her 🫣



PORTER: I apologized to that staffer 4 years ago pic.twitter.com/pXYW5q2n1x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2026

She is a Karen super boss . Never , Ever , Elect a Demon like this . — Mo Green (@MoGreen911) April 23, 2026

Can you imagine Governor Karen? We shudder just thinking of this maniacal Democrat in charge of the fourth-largest economy in the world.

We’ve detailed Porter’s blowup with a reporter and her political team. Here’s a video of the staffer Porter claimed to have apologized to. (WATCH)

You forgot the video! @RNCResearch This is Katie Porter. pic.twitter.com/ho9H8c9HQR — Conservative in Oregon (@oregonducksmama) April 23, 2026

this is the best california can produce? i would be afraid to visit lol — Knot Hardly (@knot_hardly) April 23, 2026

Hopefully, California's top-two primary system sends Republicans Hilton and Bianco to face off in the general election, assuring the next governor will not be Porter or any Democrat.

Posters noted that Porter has shed a few pounds. She didn’t get that way by eating (or throwing) mashed potatoes, that's for sure.

Ozempic is the devil — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) April 23, 2026

Ozempic Much? Too bad it doesn't shrink that foul mouth. — Molly Howard Mackey (@molly94) April 23, 2026

She's taking ozempic like tic tacs. — The Semi Respectable 🗯 (@SemiRespect) April 23, 2026

Imagine you finally lose all the weight, only to end up looking like Rachel Madow — retard (@Swallowmybum) April 23, 2026

I was impressed with how much they cleaned her up. Still a train wreck, but impressed at the work they put in. A for effort. — Brandon 🛸 (@br4nd032) April 23, 2026

For some reason, we can't help thinking of the phrase ‘putting lipstick on a pig.'

California has never had a female governor. As the only woman still in the primary race, a reporter asked an obligatory question. (WATCH)

Katie Porter on if California is ready for a woman governor: “I sure as hell hope so.” #cagovdebate pic.twitter.com/IEBdsQ2OQf — KTLA (@KTLA) April 23, 2026

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I’m fine with a woman governor as long as she’s not a psycho like Porter — BoxBoxBox (@kjscv) April 23, 2026

California is MORE than ready for a woman governor. Just not someone who is abusive to her staff. — Lex_571 🇺🇸 (@Lex_491) April 23, 2026

This lady is so unclassy. I sure as hell hope she doesn't become the Governor of California. — Justine (@JustinesVoice) April 23, 2026

All sane people share that sentiment. She would likely be even more destructive to the Golden State than Governor Gavin Newsom, whose term ends in January.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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