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Berate and Debate: CA Gubernatorial Hopeful Katie Porter Claims She Apologized to Cussed Out Staffer

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:16 AM on April 23, 2026
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

The top contenders to become California’s next governor debated on Wednesday night in San Francisco. Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco were joined on stage by Democrats Tom Steyer, Xavier Becerra, Matt Mahan, and Katie Porter. Hilton leads all candidates with Bianco and Steyer tied for second. With so many candidates, the short-tempered Porter is near the bottom but still within striking distance.

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Porter was put on the spot by the moderator, who asked about her reputation for being a bad boss and cussing out staffers. (WATCH)

Can you imagine Governor Karen? We shudder just thinking of this maniacal Democrat in charge of the fourth-largest economy in the world.

We’ve detailed Porter’s blowup with a reporter and her political team. Here’s a video of the staffer Porter claimed to have apologized to. (WATCH)

Hopefully, California's top-two primary system sends Republicans Hilton and Bianco to face off in the general election, assuring the next governor will not be Porter or any Democrat.

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Posters noted that Porter has shed a few pounds. She didn’t get that way by eating (or throwing) mashed potatoes, that's for sure.

For some reason, we can't help thinking of the phrase ‘putting lipstick on a pig.'

California has never had a female governor. As the only woman still in the primary race, a reporter asked an obligatory question. (WATCH)

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All sane people share that sentiment. She would likely be even more destructive to the Golden State than Governor Gavin Newsom, whose term ends in January.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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