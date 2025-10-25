Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist
ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East...
June Lockhart Star of Lassie and Lost in Space Dies at 100 Years...
State Sen. Scott Wiener Urges San Franciscans to Call the Rapid Response Network...
VIP
Guilt-Tripping Voters: Using 'Islamophobia' Narratives to Push Identity Politics in Campai...
MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military...
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media...
CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas...
NY Times Publishes an Obituary of Sorts for the WH East Wing (When...
Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run in BBC Interview
ABC News' Post About What Trump 'Will Likely Name His New $300 Million...
Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Gambit: Vote for Me, Bigots, or Wear the Islamophobe...
DHS Just Referred What Dems Called a FEMA 'Conspiracy Theory' to the DOJ...

Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

We, here at Twitchy, have known Katie Porter is a wack-a-doodle, but now her ex-husband is confirming it. 

Advertisement

Katie Porter is a “master manipulator” who embodies everything wrong with politics today, according to her husband of 10 years.

Matthew Hoffman, 50, told The Post the hotheaded liberal contender for California governor is a bad choice to run the deep blue state.

Referring to video clips that exposed Porter’s volatile temper and hostile treatment of staffers and journalists, he said, “It’s about time” they came out. “The amount of staff she goes through. The horrible things that she says [about others] … those aren’t fabrications,” he warned The Post outside his home in Portland, Oregon. 

Hoffman, who divorced Porter in 2013, said people are starting to see who his ex really is, and it’s people like her who make it “hard to like politics” in recent times.

Porter’s campaign to replace term-limited Gavin Newsom has been hobbled by an on-air clash with CBS journalist Julie Watts. The former US representative accused the reporter of being “unnecessarily argumentative” when asked about what she’d do to win over Donald Trump supporters.

Hoffman said it was the most “softball question,” and all she had to say was how the message should be to build bridges and for everyone to work together.

Another video emerged showing Porter yelling at a female staffer to “get out of my f—ing shot” during a July 2021 Zoom call.

Recommended

ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East Wing
Brett T.
Advertisement

He might want to watch his back. 

She just looks rude and bitter. 

There is no state that needs her as their Governor.

Advertisement

Toxic is the perfect description of her. 

Working for her must be a nightmare.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East Wing
Brett T.
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media Loses Its Mind
justmindy
CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Brett T.
MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military Against Americans
Brett T.
State Sen. Scott Wiener Urges San Franciscans to Call the Rapid Response Network on ICE
Brett T.
DHS Just Referred What Dems Called a FEMA 'Conspiracy Theory' to the DOJ for Possible Prosecutions
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East Wing Brett T.
Advertisement