Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns

We, here at Twitchy, have known Katie Porter is a wack-a-doodle, but now her ex-husband is confirming it.
Katie Porter is a ‘master manipulator’ who would be no good as California governor: Ex-husband https://t.co/DskOL0sl1R pic.twitter.com/kpq1hdggrx— New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2025
Katie Porter is a “master manipulator” who embodies everything wrong with politics today, according to her husband of 10 years.
Matthew Hoffman, 50, told The Post the hotheaded liberal contender for California governor is a bad choice to run the deep blue state.
Referring to video clips that exposed Porter’s volatile temper and hostile treatment of staffers and journalists, he said, “It’s about time” they came out. “The amount of staff she goes through. The horrible things that she says [about others] … those aren’t fabrications,” he warned The Post outside his home in Portland, Oregon.
Hoffman, who divorced Porter in 2013, said people are starting to see who his ex really is, and it’s people like her who make it “hard to like politics” in recent times.
Porter’s campaign to replace term-limited Gavin Newsom has been hobbled by an on-air clash with CBS journalist Julie Watts. The former US representative accused the reporter of being “unnecessarily argumentative” when asked about what she’d do to win over Donald Trump supporters.
Hoffman said it was the most “softball question,” and all she had to say was how the message should be to build bridges and for everyone to work together.
Another video emerged showing Porter yelling at a female staffer to “get out of my f—ing shot” during a July 2021 Zoom call.
He better be careful though https://t.co/Gv0ihD1qsg pic.twitter.com/C0gGXFUklE— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 25, 2025
He might want to watch his back.
https://t.co/LnO4eOyKVK pic.twitter.com/rKDPWBtOaH— Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) October 25, 2025
Miserable woman. https://t.co/0iUx3BTYur— Jenny (@JennyBells20) October 25, 2025
I can tell she sucks at life just by looking at her https://t.co/FXk1kZb3Bn— Knocko Cheatham (@KnockoC) October 25, 2025
She just looks rude and bitter.
Katie Porter says she’s ready to “serve” Californians.— Republican Party of Riverside County (@RivCoGOP) October 25, 2025
We just hope it’s not mashed potatoes this time. https://t.co/pqWgnkalXY
Hell has no fury like an ex-husband, who had a bowl of steaming hot potatoes dumped on top of his head.— VoteMeritNOTColor (@VoteMeritXColor) October 25, 2025
Californians, you don't want Katie Porter as Governor. Read the article written by the NY Post. They have no reason to lie, she's not running for governor in New York.
We all… https://t.co/Z7beJeduDj
There is no state that needs her as their Governor.
We really don't need the ex husband - often not credible but in this case, he corroborates what we already saw on video.— SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) October 25, 2025
And what we know from the huge turnover of her staff.
Working for a Congresswoman, prestigous stepping stone for ambitious folks. Same w Kamala. HUGE staff… https://t.co/y9FgryUwgj
Toxic is the perfect description of her.
If she is this horrible in person, can you imagine what she is like behind closed doors? We cannot allow her in office to abuse everyone around her, particularly anyone who works for her. Just say no to Katie!— dreamer (@DoubtingDebb) October 25, 2025
Working for her must be a nightmare.
