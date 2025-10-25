Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns

We, here at Twitchy, have known Katie Porter is a wack-a-doodle, but now her ex-husband is confirming it.

Katie Porter is a ‘master manipulator’ who would be no good as California governor: Ex-husband https://t.co/DskOL0sl1R pic.twitter.com/kpq1hdggrx

Katie Porter is a “master manipulator” who embodies everything wrong with politics today, according to her husband of 10 years.

Matthew Hoffman, 50, told The Post the hotheaded liberal contender for California governor is a bad choice to run the deep blue state.

Referring to video clips that exposed Porter’s volatile temper and hostile treatment of staffers and journalists, he said, “It’s about time” they came out. “The amount of staff she goes through. The horrible things that she says [about others] … those aren’t fabrications,” he warned The Post outside his home in Portland, Oregon.

Hoffman, who divorced Porter in 2013, said people are starting to see who his ex really is, and it’s people like her who make it “hard to like politics” in recent times.

Porter’s campaign to replace term-limited Gavin Newsom has been hobbled by an on-air clash with CBS journalist Julie Watts. The former US representative accused the reporter of being “unnecessarily argumentative” when asked about what she’d do to win over Donald Trump supporters.

Hoffman said it was the most “softball question,” and all she had to say was how the message should be to build bridges and for everyone to work together.

Another video emerged showing Porter yelling at a female staffer to “get out of my f—ing shot” during a July 2021 Zoom call.