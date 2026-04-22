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Clueless Columnist Asks If It’s Now a Crime to Expose White Supremacist Groups

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 22, 2026
Twitchy/UHF Meme

As you know, on Tuesday night, FBI Director Kash Patel announced an 11-count indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center. Charges include wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Media outlets like USA TODAY have been doing their best to misinterpret the charges:

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CNN's post wasn't any better.

CNN's post gave just enough disinformation to bait rubes like Georgia Recorder columnist Jay Bookman:

No, moron.

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To be fair, CNN's post was meant to confuse the intellectually feeble, just as USA TODAY's was. And it worked.

***

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