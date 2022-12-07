Following his victory last night against Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff, re-elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock insisted that just because he defeated Walker handily “doesn’t mean that voter suppression does not exist.” He is, of course, completely full of it, and he knows perfectly well that he’s full of it. But why should Warnock be expected to be honest about that with voters when the United States Senate Majority Leader can’t even be bothered to be honest about it?

Here’s Chuck Schumer on the outcome of the Georgia Senate race:

Schumer: "Despite the efforts of the Republican legislature to make it harder to vote, Georgians voted." pic.twitter.com/mkokKLucMj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 7, 2022

This is so cringe, you guys.

Lol I was in and out in less than 4 minutes. Georgia is the easiest place to vote out of the states I’ve lived. — brit (@pashedmotatos) December 7, 2022

Chuck Schumer is commending Georgia Democratic voters for their stunning bravery while at the same time regarding them idiots who are too stupid to figure out how to vote.

Maybe Georgia Democratic voters like that sort of thing, but for what it’s worth, we find it really obnoxious.

OUT: Republicans are Jim Crow! IN: We won even though Republicans are Jim Crow! https://t.co/3JEOXFJRTK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 7, 2022

“Everything I’m saying makes zero sense because we said Georgians can’t vote but they went out and voted.” 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 7, 2022

Nothing they say ever makes sense. Yet they keep saying it. Wonder why that is.

They need to keep screaming Jim Crow. They don't know how to stop. Now ask why. https://t.co/ST5KUCuPcG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2022

No big mystery there.

Eh. It’s not that amazing if you think about it. Schumer et al. have got decades of practice under their belts.

Schumer is a shameless liar. — Compliant Citizen TK-421 (@AckMaine9) December 7, 2022

Ain’t that the truth.

