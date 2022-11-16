Senator Chuck Schumer explaining why millions and millions of people in the U.S. illegally need to be granted legal status is especially rich coming from one of the most pro-abort Democrat members of Congress.

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because "we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to." Schumer then calls for amnesty for "all 11 million or however many" illegal immigrants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ws3thMaEbw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2022

Nobody does shameless quite like Sen. Schumer.

So you promote abortion of our own but want to give amnesty to 11 million because of population concerns? NO! https://t.co/kWpuGpuWGs — Freedom of Choice for All (@naryamie9) November 16, 2022

Pretty good spin but does nothing to address the problem of low birthrates. It simply incentivizes more illegal immigration. 🤦‍♂️ — dangleverse (@Dingleverse) November 16, 2022

Could it be that’s Schumer and the Democrats’ goal?

Flood the country with illegals, give amnesty. Nothing to see. https://t.co/rjKnyUdqIH — Ladie Jaded (@ladie_jaded) November 16, 2022

Yep, that’s been their plan all along.

This is a very sick and disgusting man. https://t.co/oLAAFLe092 — Logan Sado 🧀 🇺🇸 (@SadoLogan) November 16, 2022

Chuck Schumer is a despicable human being. https://t.co/tgIWySwFk2 — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) November 16, 2022

Fact check: TRUE!

