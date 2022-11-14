Ugh, this man. We get it, Democrats love voting for rich, entitled, old men like Chuck Schumer but really with this guy? Then again, they think Biden was a good choice so maybe we should just accept they have a ‘type.’

And their type is … this.

See if you can watch Chuckles take a victory lap without either throwing up a little bit in your mouth or laughing hysterically. Especially when you know Republicans out-voted the Democrats by several million votes. Americans didn’t put their trust in Democrats, Democrats just gamed the system.

That’s not democracy, y’all.

That creepy, quiet, weird, almost whispering type of speech pattern is just so … yuck.

You know this guy has cool, damp hands.

For real.

Whichever one they think can beat them.

They’re not sure yet.

An old shriveled one at that.

True story.

