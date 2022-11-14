Ugh, this man. We get it, Democrats love voting for rich, entitled, old men like Chuck Schumer but really with this guy? Then again, they think Biden was a good choice so maybe we should just accept they have a ‘type.’

And their type is … this.

See if you can watch Chuckles take a victory lap without either throwing up a little bit in your mouth or laughing hysterically. Especially when you know Republicans out-voted the Democrats by several million votes. Americans didn’t put their trust in Democrats, Democrats just gamed the system.

That’s not democracy, y’all.

SCHUMER: "The threats of violence, and even the violence itself" of "MAGA Republicanism" are "dominating the country." pic.twitter.com/cLRnXpkrA6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2022

That creepy, quiet, weird, almost whispering type of speech pattern is just so … yuck.

You know this guy has cool, damp hands.

For real.

Tell me again, that they fear DeSantis over Trump. Who's movement is causing them more anxiety? MAGA or the state of FL? — 😺 ȶɨռӄɛʀɮօօȶֆ💗🌸 (@BootsTinker) November 14, 2022

Whichever one they think can beat them.

They’re not sure yet.

Seems to me like Mail ins are dominating the country — Eddie A (@EddieAnastasia) November 14, 2022

Looking at the clip with no sound He looks like a bobblehead doll. — Marie Kelm (@TheMochaMomma) November 14, 2022

An old shriveled one at that.

This man is evil and lies all the time. — Joan Blagg (@JoanBlagg1) November 14, 2022

True story.

***

***

