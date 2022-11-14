Ugh, this man. We get it, Democrats love voting for rich, entitled, old men like Chuck Schumer but really with this guy? Then again, they think Biden was a good choice so maybe we should just accept they have a ‘type.’
And their type is … this.
See if you can watch Chuckles take a victory lap without either throwing up a little bit in your mouth or laughing hysterically. Especially when you know Republicans out-voted the Democrats by several million votes. Americans didn’t put their trust in Democrats, Democrats just gamed the system.
That’s not democracy, y’all.
SCHUMER: "The threats of violence, and even the violence itself" of "MAGA Republicanism" are "dominating the country." pic.twitter.com/cLRnXpkrA6
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2022
That creepy, quiet, weird, almost whispering type of speech pattern is just so … yuck.
You know this guy has cool, damp hands.
— Israel75 (@IFNY2775) November 14, 2022
— 🇺🇸 (@TheBourbonette) November 14, 2022
For real.
— Doug Hoots (@Hootieky) November 14, 2022
Tell me again, that they fear DeSantis over Trump.
Who's movement is causing them more anxiety? MAGA or the state of FL?
— 😺 ȶɨռӄɛʀɮօօȶֆ💗🌸 (@BootsTinker) November 14, 2022
Whichever one they think can beat them.
They’re not sure yet.
Seems to me like Mail ins are dominating the country
— Eddie A (@EddieAnastasia) November 14, 2022
Looking at the clip with no sound He looks like a bobblehead doll.
— Marie Kelm (@TheMochaMomma) November 14, 2022
An old shriveled one at that.
This man is evil and lies all the time.
— Joan Blagg (@JoanBlagg1) November 14, 2022
True story.
***
***
