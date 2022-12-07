In a not-really-very-shocking-at-all turn of events, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in yesterday’s runoff election in Georgia. Warnock is a pretty terrible candidate, but the odds were pretty stacked against Walker, who, like Warnock, has — shall we say? — some baggage. It wasn’t necessarily that conservative/Republican voters love Warnock; they just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Walker.

Anyway, the Warnock-vs.-Walker race should make it pretty clear to everyone once and for all that all that BS about “voter suppression laws” in Georgia was just that: BS.

The goal was to hurt people. And to trick people. And it worked, and it’s still working. Or at least that’s what Warnock is counting on:

Oh.

Can’t interview people who don’t exist.

Without a doubt.

It’s quite the lie. An easily and repeatedly debunked lie. A shameful lie.

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

He found a strategy that works for him and he’s sticking to it.

Apparently Warnock’s just better at this particular lie than Trump is.

