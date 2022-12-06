Kanye West (or “Ye,” if you prefer) is off the rails. Really leaning into this whole “I like Hitler, I hate Jews” thing. It’s been incredibly disturbing to watch, as well as just sad and depressing. Clearly Kanye is a man who is struggling with major mental health issues.

But, for what it’s worth, if you’re the type of person who believes that Al Sharpton has any business whatsoever weighing in on West’s antisemitic death spiral, well, odds are that you’re struggling with some major mental health issues of your own.

That says quite a lot about the state of mind of “Morning Joe” and Daily Beast senior columnist Matt Lewis, who apparently don’t see anything wrong with discussing Kanye West’s antisemitism problem with Al Effing Sharpton:

Can you help somebody that doesn’t want to be helped? More with Matt Lewis on Kanye West and Donald Trump. #MorningJoe https://t.co/n1920N095E pic.twitter.com/QNZw67Npwi — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 6, 2022

Here’s the real money quote from Sharpton:

“So, don’t we have to have somebody that wants help? I mean, praising Adolf Hitler. Adolf Hitler advocated white Aryan people, which was as anti-black as it was antisemitic, and Kanye’s black if he’s not Jewish. It’s wrong no matter what, but, I mean, we’re talking about somebody that’s way beyond wanting to seek help here.”

As far as we know, Al Sharpton has never expressed anything resembling genuine regret or contrition for his own antisemitism. And yet here he is, talking about Kanye West’s antisemitism. West’s antisemitism is indeed “wrong no matter what” … so why isn’t Sharpton’s?

You're criticizing antisemitism? 😏🤭😂🤣 — James III ✝️🇺🇸 (@goldengatewill) December 6, 2022

Yep. Al Sharpton is criticizing antisemitism.

Did you forget your own role in the Crown Heights riots, Al? — DestructiveChemistry (@DesperateChem) December 6, 2022

Ironic that you are antisemitic and here lecturing people on another antisemitic person. — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) December 6, 2022

Got a mirror? — 5280 Dave (@5280_dave) December 6, 2022

Nope. And MSNBC’s not about to hand him one.

Interesting choice to talk to Al Sharpton, once best known for inciting a crowd to kill Jews, about this. https://t.co/dPVhGCzY0n — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 6, 2022

Even by MSNBC standards, having Sharpton intone about antisemitism is depraved. https://t.co/r46MHaIPhx — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 6, 2022

MSNBC has standards?

