there's a new documentary forthcoming about Al Sharpton (executive-produced by John Legend, no less!). More:

“Chronicling Rev. Al Sharpton’s work for social change from the streets of 1980s Brooklyn to 2020 Minneapolis, Loudmouth presents never-before-seen footage on the frontlines, in the media and in the corridors of power, to paint an intimate and revealing portrait of this tireless activist,” a synopsis of the documentary explains, noting that it features interviews with former Pres. Barack Obama, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the late James Brown (a mentor and father figure to Sharpton), and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate. “Loudmouth not only tells the story of my career as an activist but how the media interpreted acts of racism in northern cities like New York,” Rev. Sharpton told Deadline in a statement. “When democracy is under its greatest threat in a generation and acts of hatred are on the rise, there has never been a more poignant moment for this story to be told. My hope is this will inspire the next generation of loudmouths to stand up and call out injustice in their communities.”

Interestingly, it’s being directed by Josh Alexander, a self-described “white, Jewish male” who apparently is too busy being in awe of Al Sharpton’s charisma to care that Sharpton has a long and distinguished record as an antisemite (and a homophobe, to boot):

“We are honored that Reverend Sharpton has chosen to take this film’s journey with us,” Alexander said in a director’s statement. “As a white, Jewish male growing up in the Bay Area in the 1980s-90s, I was socialized by the news I consumed and the talk shows I watched. And much of what I consumed was slanted through a lens of complicit bias that is breathtaking to re-consider in hindsight.”

Apparently any coverage Alexander may have seen of Al Sharpton’s disgusting bigotry was just “slanted through a lens of complicit bias.” What an utterly asinine thing to say.

And speaking of things that are utterly asinine, here’s Sharpton’s MSNBC colleague Joe Scarborough promoting the documentary:

You can tell they care very much about antisemitism. https://t.co/kPDeR47Vjc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2022

@JoeNBC shilling for antisemite — Bill Boyd (@billboyd1967) November 16, 2022

The man literally whipped up an mob to kill Jews and they did kill someone. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 16, 2022

What can Joe and MSNBC say? Some antisemitic bigots are more equal than others.

kinda amazing that Kayne & Kyrie have been shot into the sun for being anti-Semitic wackadoodles, while Al Sharpton, who once whipped up a riot targeting Jews in Brooklyn, continues to enjoy considerable power & prestige. the 2020 Dem candidates even took turns kissing his ring! https://t.co/SBU9dLcCIn — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2022

👏 hate 👏 has 👏 no 👏 home 👏 here! 👏 pic.twitter.com/JbCbjK6VhG — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2022

Why has Al Sharpton never been canceled for antisemitism? Like didn’t he do things way worse than Kanye and Kyrie? He’s a good puppet isn’t he? lol. Attaboy — Amelion (@PriceAmelion) November 16, 2022

There’s absolutely no justification for Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism. But if perspective matters at all, Al Sharpton has got them beat in the Words Are Violence Department. Al Sharpton has actual blood on his hands.

tfw you personally lead a campaign of violence against Jews and exactly none of your peers, work colleagues, or political allies dare say shit about it. pic.twitter.com/C2WAPUCjZT — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2022

