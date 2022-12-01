As a general good idea, it’s not a great idea to play armchair doctor or psychologist. But we feel like at this point, it’s entirely reasonable to conclude not only that Kanye West is mentally unwell, but that he’s outright lost his mind.

He sat down today for an interview with Alex Jones. Or at least we’ve been reliably informed that it’s Ye. We can’t tell for sure, given the fact that he’s got effing black tights or something pulled over his head:

Kanye's InfoWars appearance is starting off great. pic.twitter.com/wghVky4mJk — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 1, 2022

Sure looks promising, doesn’t it? And he was only just getting started:

Kanye says he and Ali Alexander and Nick Fuentes are "the SWAT team of free thought" as he now warns about "the Zionist approach" to shutting down free thought. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 1, 2022

Ah, good ol’ Nick Fuentes. Kanye and Donald Trump’s dinner companion.

The former president of the United States hosted this person at his home for dinner. https://t.co/vBre8GdKbg — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 1, 2022

And keep in mind that Donald Trump, while claiming he was unaware of who Nick Fuentes was, willingly sat down to enjoy dinner with Kanye West after West had started spewing disgusting antisemitism everywhere.

Kanye singlehandedly telling everyone that in fact he was the worse guy Trump had dinner with when Trump had dinner with him and Nick Fuentes. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 1, 2022

Oooooof.

This InfoWars appearance has already gone off the rails. Alex Jones: You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi. Kanye: Well, I see good things about Hitler, also…Every human being has value that they brought to the tabled, especially Hitler. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 1, 2022

Alex Jones is trying to close the segment, but Kanye keeps interrupting him with the Netanyahu voice and waving the net. Jones: I don't like Nazis

Kanye, as the commercial begins: I like Hitler. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 1, 2022

Kanye: "They did good things too, we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time." — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 1, 2022

Do we, though? Because we don’t feel like we do.

Kanye West: "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world." — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 1, 2022

Oh dear.

Was that Kanye. Please tell me that Kanye didn't say I like Hitler. Please tell me that Zack Fox's prediction did not come true https://t.co/d4GBGTJTMz pic.twitter.com/Rrj5Ah2rsI — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) December 1, 2022

We can’t tell you that. Once more, with feeling:

Our muscles are actually seizing up from cringing so hard.

And wait until you actually watch this thing:

Alex Jones: "You're not Hitler. You're not a Nazi." Ye: "Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler." pic.twitter.com/xZtjq18dm6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2022

Ye: “We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time” pic.twitter.com/BUEvT1buMH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2022

This train isn’t just off the rails; it’s flipped over multiple times, caught fire, and exploded everywhere.

Imma let you finish, but Hitler was one of the best leaders of all time. One of the best leaders of all time! pic.twitter.com/D76GrwdtHs — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2022

Dear God. That’s literally what Kanye is doing right now.

Alex Jones to Kanye: “you have a little bit of a Hitler fetish going on.” — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) December 1, 2022

Even Alex Jones thinks Kanye is nuts. Probably best we all just move on from paying any attention to him at this point… https://t.co/r1BaRqIhJJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 1, 2022

Yeah … when you’re too out-there for even Alex Jones, that’s when you know you’ve gone too far.

"I like Hitler"- Kanye West. I hope this settles the "what did he even say that was antisemitic!" struggle session that some of you were having in my comments. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 1, 2022

Looking at you, Candace Owens et al.

can daily wire fire candace owens already who cozied up to kanye literally till she had to dump him — Charles (@repub9989) December 1, 2022

Might not be a bad idea at this point.

Anyway, needless to say, we sincerely do hope that Kanye West gets the help he so clearly needs.

Yeah I’m laughing cus this shit is bonkers. Outrageous.But the reality is that Ye is mentally ill and needs help. https://t.co/1VbIk4SiKN — Trey Radel (@treyradel) December 1, 2022

Did he really say that? Good grief. An intervention is needed. https://t.co/STVXKee2lI — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) December 1, 2022

but for real, guys: stop hosting Kanye for interviews. he's clearly unwell and needs professional help. this surpassed the gawking-and-pointing-at-the-elephant-man stage long ago. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 1, 2022

