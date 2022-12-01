By now, you’ve most likely seen or at least heard about Kanye West’s, um, discussion with Alex Jones, featuring a whole lot of praise for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “I like Hitler,” said Kanye, matter-of-factly.

Suffice it to say, Kanye’s very public antisemitic meltdown hasn’t done the GOP any favors, what with the way a lot of MAGA Republicans glommed onto West when he started speaking out against cancel culture and leftism. Today, they’re having to distance themselves from their past embrace of him — good on them, by the way, because that’s exactly what they should be doing.

And Vox’s Ian Millhiser apparently finds that pretty amusing, because if there’s one thing he knows about the Democratic Party, it’s that they’d never get mixed up with antisemites. No sirree:

One thing that I like about the Democratic Party is that its leaders appear to be normal people with normal opinions about things like whether the United States should default on its debt, and also on the Jews. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) December 1, 2022

Shall we talk about the Democratic Party’s opinions on the Jews, Ian?

The Squad? — Martín Ruiz (@Tejano4Liberty_) December 1, 2022

I mean… pic.twitter.com/7wVZiYVhk5 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) December 1, 2022

Shall we go on, Ian?

"Now Kanye has really crossed a line," you might say. If only. Farrakhan says the same stuff, and the Congressional Black Caucus invited him to lunch. Jesse Jackson used his bodyguards while running for president. Black student groups competed to host his deputies to speak. https://t.co/dNo6OUf7B0 pic.twitter.com/8e6xRVWerq — Elliot Kaufman (@ElliotKaufman6) December 1, 2022

That’s the most powerful Democrat in the country — and the Leader of the Free World — embracing a well known antisemite and inciter of antisemitic violence, Ian.

But please, tell us more about how much the Democratic Party cares about Jews.

