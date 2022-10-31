NBC News’ senior “dystopia beat” reporter Ben Collins can’t help but feel like things are extra-super-dystopian now that Elon Musk has taken charge of Twitter. Talk of reinstating people whose Twitter accounts had been suspended for spreading “misinformation” and “disinformation” and whatnot was bad enough. But now that it’s actually started happening … we’re on the verge of losing our democracy even harder than we were when Donald Trump was elected.

Listen:

He’s thuper-therial, you guys. Just ask The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes:

No, Charlie. What’s actually really bad is screeching about democracy being destroyed by an environment that’s more conducive to free speech.

No, seriously. He’s actually upset about freedom of speech being put into practice on a platform that has up until very recently cracked down on only one side.

Even as Ben Collins spread disinformation. On the regular.

Even as Ben’s colleague Joy Reid spread misinformation and conspiracy theories and just all-around hateful insanity. On the regular.

Ooo, and we mustn’t forget Al Sharpton, who also gets paid by MSNBC:

And there are still more where those came from.

Of course not.

See where we’re going with this, Ben?

Exit question:

Of course he doesn’t.

***

