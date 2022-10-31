NBC News’ senior “dystopia beat” reporter Ben Collins can’t help but feel like things are extra-super-dystopian now that Elon Musk has taken charge of Twitter. Talk of reinstating people whose Twitter accounts had been suspended for spreading “misinformation” and “disinformation” and whatnot was bad enough. But now that it’s actually started happening … we’re on the verge of losing our democracy even harder than we were when Donald Trump was elected.

Listen:

I talked this morning about Elon Musk, his Paul Pelosi conspiracy theory, and how you lose a democracy in the age of the internet. pic.twitter.com/WLikKY32Ll — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 31, 2022

He’s thuper-therial, you guys. Just ask The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes:

…"This is how it gets really bad." https://t.co/MzSzP4UN46 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 31, 2022

No, Charlie. What’s actually really bad is screeching about democracy being destroyed by an environment that’s more conducive to free speech.

“How can we have a democracy if we don’t control and censor literally every mode of communication in the country?” — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) October 31, 2022

lol he's actually crying because it will be harder for him to censor people. https://t.co/8KjSqG6FPq — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 31, 2022

No, seriously. He’s actually upset about freedom of speech being put into practice on a platform that has up until very recently cracked down on only one side.

the problem here with this argument is that we have had the internet (with its long history of message boards) and social media for a few cycles now. democracy has survived even as you, ben, spread disinformation. to say otherwise is to believe we don’t have free/fair elections https://t.co/bD6ldYBFUz — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 31, 2022

Even as Ben Collins spread disinformation. On the regular.

Even as Ben’s colleague Joy Reid spread misinformation and conspiracy theories and just all-around hateful insanity. On the regular.

Reminder that MSNBC host Joy Reid, a regular hysteric conspiracy theorist, was caught with homophobic past writings and blamed hackers who she said would be investigated and then the story disappeared forever https://t.co/bGU2baXdsA — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 31, 2022

Ooo, and we mustn’t forget Al Sharpton, who also gets paid by MSNBC:

Reminder that MSNBC host Al Shartpon is a regular hysteric conspiracy theorist with a history of inciting ethnic violence https://t.co/lR5ntVpqNM — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 31, 2022

And there are still more where those came from.

lol. This is Karen gold. The guy who said Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation to impact the 2020 presidential election is lecturing other people on accuracy. Your colleague Chuck Todd said there was a third person, Ben. https://t.co/G1X70uK7Nj — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 31, 2022

Reminder that regular MSNBC guest Stacey Abrams is a regular hysteric conspiracy theorist who has undermined faith in democracy by pushing stolen election conspiracy theories because she lost an election — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 31, 2022

Of course not.

MSNBC would never give a platform to conspiracy theorists who spread dangerous lies about stolen elections or cause violence https://t.co/bGU2baXdsA pic.twitter.com/jBobiBDnIp — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 31, 2022

See where we’re going with this, Ben?

"Lose a democracy" It's imperative for the left to make their people feel like the world is ending at all times and keep them in a perpetual state of panic How else can you get them to think people tweeting will end democracy https://t.co/L7VaMyBPnW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2022

Exit question:

Does Collins spend this much time on TikTok and who owns it? https://t.co/4iGN18mMXN — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 31, 2022

Of course he doesn’t.

