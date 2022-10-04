As we told you, NBC News’ “dystopia beat” senior reporter Ben Collins is very, very worried about what’s going to happen to Twitter if Elon Musk’s takeover ends up going through. Musk is poised to blow up all the guardrails that are preserving Twitter’s integrity, you guys! Don’t you care?!

What Ben really fears, of course, is that on Elon Musk’s watch, it won’t be so easy for liberals to get conservative or Republican or right-wing accounts suspended or permanently banned. Democratic and left-wing Twitter accounts have largely enjoyed relative immunity from the Twitter Thought Police, but Musk could totally screw all that up.

We see right through Ben’s self-righteous fearmongering and faux integrity, and so does Glenn Greenwald. Greenwald not only called out Collins in a thread, but he brought a whole bunch of receipts with him:

Maybe, just to make a statement, Ben Collins should pre-emptively censor himself. That’d teach Elon Musk and everybody else a lesson!

