Word on the street is that Elon Musk is officially going through with his plan to buy Twitter. What, exactly, does this mean for us and for all Twitter users?

Well, NBC News “dystopia beat” senior reporter Ben Collins has been thinking about that very question, and he’s taken to Twitter to share his thoughts before Elon Musk tries to silence him forever and maybe even have him thrown into prison or something:

Trending

Well, technically whoever advised Ben Collins to get into journalism and share his thoughts with the public was a bad person. Either that, or it was someone with a wicked sense of humor.

Was Ben Collins ever really OK?

The last thing poor Ben needs right now is for us to laugh at him. But we have to think about our needs, too. And what we need right now is to laugh at him.

We also need to point out that Ben Collins’ fear that Twitter will protect crazy right-wing opinions while censoring liberal and Democratic opinions is ultimately a fear of disruption to the status quo, with the status quo being that Twitter’s thought police overwhelmingly cracks down on conservative/Republican/right-wing accounts.

The ChiComs have free rein on Twitter. Libs of Tik Tok, Donald Trump … not so much.

This could actually affect midterms, you know.

That’s sure what it sounds like.

***

Update:

***

Related:

WATCH: NBC News’ Ben Collins thinks it’s time for media to be honest about Trumpism, which is ‘a violent fairytale of revenge on political enemies’

NBC News disinformation reporter Ben Collins doesn’t need evidence to know that Highland Park shooting suspect was a radical right-winger

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben CollinsbiascensorshipconservativesElon Muskliberalsmidterm electionsmidtermstwitter