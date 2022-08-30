According to his Twitter bio, NBC News’ Ben Collins is a senior reporter on the “dystopia beat.” And if you ask him, things are getting very, very dystopian, thanks to Trumpism.

There is no greater threat to civilization than Trumpism, and Ben thins it’s time we start covering Trumpism for what it is now:

I think it's time we start covering Trumpism for what it is now. It's no longer a political movement. It's a violent fairytale of revenge on political enemies. Feds could've found a body in those Mar a Lago boxes and followers wouldn't care. It's about retribution, not facts. pic.twitter.com/cF7OCnt261 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 29, 2022

Uh-huh, uh-huh … go on, Ben:

Pro-Trump forums now exist to disseminate weaponizable data on new perceived villains to harass and threaten. One week it's FBI agents, then IRS agents, then teachers or doctors. This won't stop, even if Trump is indicted. But it deserves to be reported on as the pattern it is. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 29, 2022

It definitely deserves to be reported on, says Ben Collins. And who better to report on it then Ben Collins? This is his beat, you guys. He’s the expert.

Just don’t ask him to cover the Left when they bring their own “violent fairytale of revenge on political enemies to life.” Which is something they’ve already done and will continue to do. Repeatedly.

Remember… Whatever they are accusing the right of doing, they’re actually doing themselves. https://t.co/JEGMpNweWz — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) August 30, 2022

Maybe Ben should talk to the folks at Ruth Sent Us and Jane’s Revenge. Ruth Sent Us published information about Supreme Court Justices that very nearly got some of them killed. Jane’s Revenge has been encouraging and participating violent attacks on crisis pregnancy centers.

Or perhaps he could speak to antisemitic Democrats like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and AOC, who have spouted vile antisemitic rhetoric even in the face of mounting violence against Jews.

And there are plenty more violent fairytales come to live where those came from. That’s a whole lotta untapped material, Ben. What’re you waiting for?

Ben knows that if he addresses leftist violent rhetoric and actions, his whole thesis will blow up. And he can’t have that. Much easier to just pretend that Trump voters have a monopoly on violence.

Once again, not an attack on Trump, but an attack on his voters. Conservatives go after politicians and institutions with power, progressives go after average Americans. https://t.co/2YfP53pbUE — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 30, 2022

I love the idea that treating Trump supporters as enemies of America is a bold new direction in reporting https://t.co/SrUO84Ce9y — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) August 30, 2022

Yeah, this is what passes for journalism these days. Sad, isn’t it?

We definitely don’t expect Ben Collins to cover the mainstream media’s role in fanning the flames of violence.

GP When do they get around to media types? I'm waiting for that "weaponizable data" to "pounce," as media likes to claim of Republicans doing practically anything. https://t.co/OocUcmKdZx — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 30, 2022

The MSM has looked upon Republicans and conservatives with scorn for years. Since Donald Trump got elected, they’ve only amped it up to eleventy. They know that, for whatever reason, some Americans out there do trust journalists to report the news, and those some Americans can also be moved to violence if they feel that it’s necessary. The summer of 2020 was full of leftist violence that the MSM was only too eager to prop up and paint as righteous while painting critics of the violence as enemies. Racist enemies. CNN went after people for posting memes. Taylor Lorenz used her resources as an alleged journalist to doxx @LibsofTikTok. The list goes on and on.

We’re not suggesting that there’s no such thing as right-wing violence, because we’d absolutely be lying if we said that. But that’s one of the things that makes us different from people like Ben Collins. We can call out bad behavior on the Left as well as bad behavior on our own side. It’s called intellectual consistency. Ben should try it sometime.

In any event, aside from Ben Collins’ willful blindness when it comes to the Left, it’s also interesting to see him come out so strongly in support of government agencies that have an impressive record of weaponizing data:

Look at you coming to the rescue of the government while you call everyone else a fascist. ADORABLE. https://t.co/LFHUlLvOQL — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) August 30, 2022

It's interesting they Ben thinks his job is to act as the defender to powerful bureaucracies like the FBI and IRS. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2022

I mean, this exactly what semi-fascist propagandists do. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 30, 2022

Right?

