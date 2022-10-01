The last few years have delivered a whole lot of “conspiracy” and “misinformation” allegations. You’ve no doubt noticed that ironically often those accusing others of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation are themselves spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation in the process.

Glenn Greenwald has put a spotlight on one of the biggest examples in the last few years as well as how it was perpetuated:

If the media and many Democrats want to see who the real conspiracy theorists are they should just go look in a mirror:

Trending

Remember a few years ago at the United Nations when then President Trump told Germany they’d regret remaining energy dependent on Russia and the German delegation laughed at him, much to the delight of U.S. liberals? How’s THAT going now for Germany?

And yet those continue to be the outlets who fancy themselves to be the grand arbiters of truth. What a joke!

***

Related:

Sen. Brian Schatz tells Glenn Greenwald he’s just asking questions when bringing up the kidnapping statute

‘Hunter laptop, multiple hoaxes …’ Glenn Greenwald brutally reminds John Brennan of the LIES he’s told and pushed over the past 6 years

Glenn Greenwald posts EPIC thread about how the authoritarian Left is squashing dissent

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGermanyGlenn GreenwaldRussiaVladimir Putin