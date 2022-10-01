The last few years have delivered a whole lot of “conspiracy” and “misinformation” allegations. You’ve no doubt noticed that ironically often those accusing others of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation are themselves spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation in the process.

Glenn Greenwald has put a spotlight on one of the biggest examples in the last few years as well as how it was perpetuated:

Trump did the two most threatening things possible to core Russian interests — 1) flooded Ukraine with lethal arms and 2) badgered Germany to stop buying gas from Russia — and never once did the media pause to question their insane conspiracy theory that Putin controlled Trump. pic.twitter.com/LfhlBLKp7Y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 1, 2022

If the media and many Democrats want to see who the real conspiracy theorists are they should just go look in a mirror:

This era's most deranged, unhinged and dangerous conspiracy theory didn't come from QAnon, 4Chan or KiwiFarms. It came from NBC, CNN and Dems – led by CIA: Putin seized control of the US through blackmail over Trump, even as Trump assaulted Russia's most vital interests. pic.twitter.com/26VU7DqvGW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 1, 2022

Remember a few years ago at the United Nations when then President Trump told Germany they’d regret remaining energy dependent on Russia and the German delegation laughed at him, much to the delight of U.S. liberals? How’s THAT going now for Germany?

It’s because they ARE insane https://t.co/nl5A2oAYEd — What the freak is wrong with people? (@aopaderf) October 1, 2022

And yet those continue to be the outlets who fancy themselves to be the grand arbiters of truth. What a joke!

