Man. Another rough day for Karine Jean-Pierre. On the heels of her boss’ legitimately insane remarks about the ongoing domestic oil crisis, Karine’s been taking a bit of a beating from the White House press corps. You hate to see it. And by that, we mean you love to see it.

Here’s another golden moment from today’s spectacle:

She literally pulled a Lucille Bluth, you guys.

Amazing. We won’t call it incredible, because we can actually totally believe that Karine would respond to a question this way.

Trending

Well, yeah. We actually can’t really fault her for refusing to answer the question. There’s just no good way to answer it.

Of course, it’s also entirely possible that she truly doesn’t understand the question. She’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Needless to say, it’s hilarious, and it should definitely go down in history as one of Karine Jean-Pierre’s greatest hits.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t know what the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is for, but she knows it was bad when Trump wanted to fill it

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Delawareillegal immigrantsJoe BidenKarine Jean-Pierremigrants