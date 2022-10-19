Man. Another rough day for Karine Jean-Pierre. On the heels of her boss’ legitimately insane remarks about the ongoing domestic oil crisis, Karine’s been taking a bit of a beating from the White House press corps. You hate to see it. And by that, we mean you love to see it.

Here’s another golden moment from today’s spectacle:

REPORTER: "Does president Biden want more migrants to come to Delaware?" KJP: "I don't even understand that question. I'll move on." pic.twitter.com/0GmshZGf3E — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

She literally pulled a Lucille Bluth, you guys.

Amazing. We won’t call it incredible, because we can actually totally believe that Karine would respond to a question this way.

"I don't understand but won't ask you to clarify because I actually do understand"🤦🏽‍♂️ — John Moon 🇺🇸 (@John_Moon_) October 19, 2022

In other words “no he doesn’t but I’m not supposed to admit that” — Raymund the Bastard (@Rayyymuund) October 19, 2022

Well, yeah. We actually can’t really fault her for refusing to answer the question. There’s just no good way to answer it.

Haha…there is no 'correct' answer. This is the bed they've made. — Karl Xenu Muhammad (@poffstra) October 19, 2022

Of course, it’s also entirely possible that she truly doesn’t understand the question. She’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Got give her credit for being honest. — Joe Smith (@FlyingFish06) October 19, 2022

Needless to say, it’s hilarious, and it should definitely go down in history as one of Karine Jean-Pierre’s greatest hits.

***

***

