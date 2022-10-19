Earlier today, Joe Biden’s official Twitter account sent out this gem:

It’s simple: When the cost of oil comes down, we should see the price at the pump come down as well. That’s how it should work. But right now, refiners and retailers are making record profits at the expense of the vast majority of Americans. It’s unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/h3xiyEYEdv — President Biden (@POTUS) October 19, 2022

Embarrassing.

Doesn't the graph literally show it happening? I know he's economically illiterate, but that's kinda insane. — Xplor.eth ⚒️ (@XplorCrypto) October 19, 2022

Really wish we had an army of media-employed fact-checkers about now. Alas. https://t.co/Y31rzcJWnQ — Ekdahl Press Office (@EkdahlPress) October 19, 2022

Why are you claiming what you’re claiming when the orange line still going down as the yellow line is going up — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 19, 2022

Their own chart shows gas and oil prices track fairly closely, so I have no idea what this tweet is about. https://t.co/UITZLk9Nvh — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 19, 2022

Your… your chart shows retail gas prices currently going down even as crude oil prices are going up. Is your social media team senile too? https://t.co/McLaCSUA7H — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 19, 2022

Why would you tweet this? Who is this going to convince? Even the Kool-Aid drinkers have to be baffled. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 19, 2022

If you think that’s bad, just wait until he starts talking. That’s when things really get weird:

BIDEN: "Without the steps we've taken over the last several months…gas prices would be higher than they are today." pic.twitter.com/yDly6Huwrr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Oh yes. Thank God Joe Biden was in the White House so he could deplete the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Thank God he’s there now so he can deplete it even further:

Biden announces further release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. pic.twitter.com/T43P0Esxlk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Biden now arguing the depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will actually save taxpayers money. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 19, 2022

But rest assured, Biden won’t even entertain the idea of replenishing it until the price gets down to $70 a barrel.

They’re hoping to buy back if/when it drops to $70/barrel. Never forget that Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats blocked Trump from refilling our Strategic Petroleum Reserve when it was $24/barrel. https://t.co/IdEDm1ftJi — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2022

Biden sets price floor of $70 pb to replenish strategic oil reserve – says it gives price certainty to oil companies to invest in new production capacity. Says oil cos should not use record profits for stock buyback, but to cut prices — seanwhelanRTE (@seanwhelanRTE) October 19, 2022

Not to worry! President Biden has a plan to get us there:

Joe Biden has a lot of advice for oil companies today, telling them to use their profits to "increase production and refining" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 19, 2022

Biden to oil companies: "You're sitting on record profits and we're giving you more certainty so you can act now to increase oil production now." pic.twitter.com/hlHVtm5e7F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2022

It’s easy! All we need to get us out of this is for oil companies to produce more oil!

Oil companies that Biden previously said he wanted to put out of business reacting to his pleas to increase production and save the midterms for the Dems: pic.twitter.com/Wj74ahe7Ok — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 19, 2022

Lord knows Joe Biden doesn’t ask for much. He just wants the oil companies to magically conjure up a bunch of oil in the face of restrictions that have severely kneecapped the oil industry. Restrictions that, by the way, Biden’s administration has had absolutely nothing to do with:

BIDEN: "We need to responsibly increase American oil production without delaying or deferring our transition to clean energy…my administration has not stopped or slowed US oil production." pic.twitter.com/E9k8KteXjf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Oh reeeeeeally?

37 seems low, to be honest.

Literally the first thing he did when he took office — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 19, 2022

He shut down pipelines on day one https://t.co/XkkKb8vzSO — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 19, 2022

Fake news, as Biden’s predecessor would say.

Joe Biden laughably tries to claim that his administration has not stopped or slowed domestic oil production: This, of course, is false. pic.twitter.com/Qvd9S1Q9gO — The Market Institute (@MarketInstitute) October 19, 2022

Joe Biden, meet Joe Biden. This is one of those days when I have to wonder if he has any idea what his administration is up to. pic.twitter.com/lXSQQufyv0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2022

What we’re dealing with, ladies and gentlemen, is a pathological liar.

Biden insists additional oil reserves release is not political: "No it's not! It's not politically motivated at all!" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 19, 2022

Now can I interest you in buying this bridge?

BIDEN: Releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is "not politically motivated at all!" pic.twitter.com/7idfP5NCSM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Of course it was politically motivated. This entire thing has been politically motivated.

Not like OPEC told you No or something like that. — A sensible person (@Dr_Mantis619) October 19, 2022

Well, for what it’s worth, we’re not remotely ashamed to say that our dislike of Joe Biden is entirely politically motivated. He and Democrats are running on empty, and we can’t wait to see them sputter out and burst into flames.

***

