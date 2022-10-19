During his lie-fueled remarks today on the ongoing domestic oil crisis, President Joe Biden defended his administration’s decision to release additional oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, thereby further depleting an already depleted supply.

Biden announces further release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. pic.twitter.com/T43P0Esxlk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Now, if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering what the logic is behind such an ostensibly awful decision. Thankfully, his trust press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is here to explain it to us in very simple terms:

KJP says that the purpose of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is for "these moments" of "global challenges." pic.twitter.com/pvP045Un1O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Wow. Excellent points, Karine. Or they would be if they weren’t so insanely stupid.

For starters, she really needs to have a meeting with her boss to decide whether or not this is Putin’s fault, because right now, everything bad is Putin’s fault, and everything good (which isn’t even actually good) is Biden’s.

Aside from that, though, we’re pa-reeeetty sure that we don’t have the Strategic Petroleum Reserve because of “global market challenges.” At least last time we checked.

Like when Dems are down in the polls 3 weeks before elections? — Charles Westmoreland (@ruff_1) October 19, 2022

Perhaps we need to clear something up for Karine:

The SPR is for emergency supply disruptions, not to reduce prices prior to an election. — CHARLIE 🇺🇸 (@Evista122) October 19, 2022

Note to @PressSec that the midterm elections is NOT a global challenge. — David Gudger (@slope2seaside) October 19, 2022

No matter how much you want us to believe it is.

It would be fair to say that she is absolutely horrible at her job. https://t.co/rFhgq6CsCY — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 19, 2022

Oh, and speaking of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, this also happened:

KJP is asked why Democrats blocked Trump from refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when they're looking to do so now at more than double the price: "It was a different time then. It was not the same situation that we are currently in." pic.twitter.com/cl5G0sEXwF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Well, she’s right about one thing: it was definitely not the same situation we are currently in. It was a much better situation than the situation that we are currently in. And the Democrats said no.

Biden White House now trying to argue why refilling the reserve at $70 per barrel is actually a savings to tax payers when Democrats blocked Trump from doing it at $24 per barrel https://t.co/2Ypa6HIKlg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 19, 2022

It’s always (D)ifferent when they do it. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 19, 2022

Please (R)emedy this in November.

