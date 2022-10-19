When President Joe Biden spoke about the ongoing and worsening domestic oil crisis today, he made sure to mention that he fully expects the oil companies to step it up in a big way and start producing.

Inquiring minds like ours really wanted to know how Biden could possibly expect the oil companies — the same oil companies he’s dedicated his administration to maligning and kneecapping — to gleefully and readily fall all over themselves to fulfill his request.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy wanted to know, too, and he asked Karine Jean-Pierre at today’s White House press briefing:

Oooooof.

Well, what we know for sure is that Peter Doocy is the bane of Karine Jean-Pierre’s existence … and we’re here for it.

Glorious. We are reveling in the gloriosity.

Hey, we finally found something she’s actually good at! She’s not good at it on purpose, of course, but still. Well done, Karine.

