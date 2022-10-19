When President Joe Biden spoke about the ongoing and worsening domestic oil crisis today, he made sure to mention that he fully expects the oil companies to step it up in a big way and start producing.

Biden to oil companies: "You're sitting on record profits and we're giving you more certainty so you can act now to increase oil production now." pic.twitter.com/hlHVtm5e7F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2022

Inquiring minds like ours really wanted to know how Biden could possibly expect the oil companies — the same oil companies he’s dedicated his administration to maligning and kneecapping — to gleefully and readily fall all over themselves to fulfill his request.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy wanted to know, too, and he asked Karine Jean-Pierre at today’s White House press briefing:

DOOCY: "What makes you think that [oil firms] are going to listen to an administration that is…trying to put them out of business?" "How is the administration trying to put them out of business?" "They produce fossil fuels. This president says he wants to end fossil fuels." pic.twitter.com/OOkAAwvlCs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Oooooof.

Biden, 2020: “No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.” — Stephen (@OUfan12161982) October 19, 2022

How can she continue to pretend this administration isn’t trying to put them out of business when they ran on doing so? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 19, 2022

Well, what we know for sure is that Peter Doocy is the bane of Karine Jean-Pierre’s existence … and we’re here for it.

Glorious. We are reveling in the gloriosity.

KJP walked right into this one: https://t.co/pp6UdWTClr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 19, 2022

She feeds Doocy straight lines better than Bud Abbott. — Salvadore (@SalvadoreYoga) October 19, 2022

Hey, we finally found something she’s actually good at! She’s not good at it on purpose, of course, but still. Well done, Karine.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t know what the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is for, but she knows it was bad when Trump wanted to fill it

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!