Fresh off of getting rattled by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy yesterday, White House press secretary and apparent glutton for punishment Karine Jean-Pierre is back today for another round of “For the Love of God, Peter, Please Stop Asking Me to Explain What the Hell My Boss is Doing.” Today’s line of questioning from Doocy was, like yesterday, concerned with the economy. But Doocy also incorporated another of the Biden administration’s major priorities: abortion rights.

Watch:

Is it, though? Perhaps we should ask President Biden himself what his top domestic priority is right now:

The first bill he’ll send to Congress will be about codifying Roe v. Wade. That’s … not about inflation. At all.

And don’t think that that’s lost on Doocy:

Oooooh, snap. Karine Jean-Pierre wishes she could crawl underneath that podium and never come out. At least that’s what we would wish if we were her. Yikes.

Hell yes it was. And Doocy wasn’t even finished:

Just fantastic. For us, anyway. Not so much for Karine:

And Americans are saving $420 million on gas every day!

Stop, Peter! Stop! She’s already dead!

Don’t actually stop, Peter. We live for watching Karine Jean-Pierre and the rest of the Biden administration get backed into intellectual corners and exposed for their lies … and we can’t wait to watch you do it again.

***

