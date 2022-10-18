Fresh off of getting rattled by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy yesterday, White House press secretary and apparent glutton for punishment Karine Jean-Pierre is back today for another round of “For the Love of God, Peter, Please Stop Asking Me to Explain What the Hell My Boss is Doing.” Today’s line of questioning from Doocy was, like yesterday, concerned with the economy. But Doocy also incorporated another of the Biden administration’s major priorities: abortion rights.

Watch:

DOOCY TIME: "[W]hat is President Biden's top domestic priority now? Is it inflation or is it abortion?" KJP: Biden "is going to continue to talk about issues that matter to the American people, and abortion is one of them…[Inflation] is his number one economic priority" pic.twitter.com/yYZ8uLn3TY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2022

Is it, though? Perhaps we should ask President Biden himself what his top domestic priority is right now:

President Biden on if Democrats keep their majority in Congress: "If we do that, here's the promise I make to you and the American people: the first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade." pic.twitter.com/D7CGg2Cl25 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 18, 2022

The first bill he’ll send to Congress will be about codifying Roe v. Wade. That’s … not about inflation. At all.

And don’t think that that’s lost on Doocy:

Doocy to KJP: "You just said [inflation's] his #1 economic priority. We've heard the President say inflation is his top domestic priority, but now he's saying, come next year, his first bill would be abortion-related. So, is his #1 domestic priority abortion or is it inflation?" pic.twitter.com/PMMhtwUgD3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2022

Oooooh, snap. Karine Jean-Pierre wishes she could crawl underneath that podium and never come out. At least that’s what we would wish if we were her. Yikes.

Excellent question from Doocy — micaiah bilger (@micaiah157) October 18, 2022

Hell yes it was. And Doocy wasn’t even finished:

KJP to Doocy: Biden "has made the economy his top priority….[The American Rescue Plan] helped us get back on our feet…It helped us…create 10 million jobs…The bipartisan infrastructure legislation…the Inflation Reduction Act…He is working on the economy everyday." pic.twitter.com/p37fKxJfrp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2022

Doocy to KJP 🔥🔥: "So you said he's been working on the economy every day for 19 months…Bloomberg economists are forecasting a 100% chance of a recession. So, how is it that we can be barreling towards a recession and the economy is, as the President says, strong as hell?" pic.twitter.com/nSe8mVcm4x — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2022

Just fantastic. For us, anyway. Not so much for Karine:

KJP on why the economy is, as Biden says, "strong as hell" despite forecasts of a recession: "So here is the thing about the economy…The job market is strong. The labor force is strong & that is not what we see usually before a recession…That is b/c of the work [he] has done" pic.twitter.com/zsXsxiUxbW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2022

And Americans are saving $420 million on gas every day!

Doocy: "[I]f…Biden keeps going to the petroleum reserves…is he giving up on his campaign pledge to end fossil fuel?" KJP: "So…there is no shortage of opportunity or incentive for oil companies to ramp up production….[They] are raking in record profits" (6/6) pic.twitter.com/52Vd7W7raG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2022

Stop, Peter! Stop! She’s already dead!

Don’t actually stop, Peter. We live for watching Karine Jean-Pierre and the rest of the Biden administration get backed into intellectual corners and exposed for their lies … and we can’t wait to watch you do it again.

