Karine Jean-Pierre can’t tell us exactly when we’ll start seeing the fruits of the Biden administration’s economic labor, but maybe she can. Just yesterday she said we’d start seeing economic relief early next year. But it seems like she was just being modest.

At today’s White House press briefing, Karine informed us that we’re already saving $420 million at the pump! Every single day!

Except yes she did.

$420 million, huh? Speaking of 420, what is Karine smoking? We’ll have what she’s having, because if we’re really saving $420 million every day, it’s time to party. Let’s get lit, y’all.

They’re really doing this. And this:

They’re really determined to go out in a blaze of glory.

