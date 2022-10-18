Karine Jean-Pierre can’t tell us exactly when we’ll start seeing the fruits of the Biden administration’s economic labor, but maybe she can. Just yesterday she said we’d start seeing economic relief early next year. But it seems like she was just being modest.

At today’s White House press briefing, Karine informed us that we’re already saving $420 million at the pump! Every single day!

Karine Jean-Pierre: Americans are saving $420 million every day at the gas pump! pic.twitter.com/I2USuYF6i6 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 18, 2022

😮 She didn’t just say that! 😂😂😂 — MikeNM (@MikeNM) October 18, 2022

Except yes she did.

Jean-Pierre: "Everyday, Americans are saving $420 million at the pump."pic.twitter.com/yfg5jjvKav — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 18, 2022

$420 million, huh? Speaking of 420, what is Karine smoking? We’ll have what she’s having, because if we’re really saving $420 million every day, it’s time to party. Let’s get lit, y’all.

Hahahaha oh my gosh they are doing this https://t.co/5jlZ0HCwua — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 18, 2022

They’re really doing this. And this:

Bloomberg's @JenniferJJacobs: "Why would the U.S. need another SPR release from that 180 million barrels…you already announced? Why would you need that now if [gas] prices are already dropping?" KJP says Biden's "committed to doing everything…to address Putin's price hike" pic.twitter.com/vGLiUy99fn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2022

They’re really determined to go out in a blaze of glory.

