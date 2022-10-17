Late last week, Joe Biden stumbled up to the podium to discuss the most recent inflation numbers, which continue to exceed experts’ expectations as to just how bad things can get. One of the many insane things Biden said was that “if Republicans win, inflation is going to get worse”:

Since then, Biden’s handlers are really leaning into that line:

So, it’s only natural that Biden’s press secretary would lean into it, too:

Show your work, Karine. And no, @POTUS tweets don’t count.

Well, Peter Doocy’s number one priority is getting the truth from this administration. And if he happens to rattle Karine Jean-Pierre in the process? Well, more power to him. He’s quite adept at that as well:

Well, Karine, that certainly is a lot of words. Too bad word count doesn’t correlate to the value of those words, which, as it turns out, are completely worthless.

What polls have you been looking at, Karine? Good Lord. She’s flailing.

Speaking of hearing aids, we feel like we might need some. Because it’s really, really difficult for us to believe what we’re hearing.

We can only imagine how the White House press corps feels listening to that. Peter Doocy’s not even the only reporter in the room who seems to be having a difficult time buying what Jean-Pierre is selling.

Have they?

Huh.

Why not both?

We lost count of the number of times she blinked. Think she’s trying to blink out Morse code in a desperate attempt to let us know that she’s operating under duress and wants to get the hell outta there? That’s what we’d be doing if we were her.

Just a little while ago, she said she didn’t have a timeline for us. She was telling the truth then. Now she’s lying. She and the rest of the Biden administration can keep pushing the timeline out to next year and even further from that, but we will never get to the “economic pain relief” as long as we’re stuck on this road we’re stuck on.

This is bad, guys. This is real bad.

Embarrassing.

We certainly have.

