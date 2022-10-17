Late last week, Joe Biden stumbled up to the podium to discuss the most recent inflation numbers, which continue to exceed experts’ expectations as to just how bad things can get. One of the many insane things Biden said was that “if Republicans win, inflation is going to get worse”:

Biden: “If Republicans win, inflation is going to get worse. It’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/iihpdQ8L1F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2022

Since then, Biden’s handlers are really leaning into that line:

If Republicans in Congress get their way, prices will go up and inflation will get worse. It’s that simple. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 16, 2022

So, it’s only natural that Biden’s press secretary would lean into it, too:

DOOCY: "If President Biden's top domestic priority is inflation, why doesn't he have more to show for it?" KJP: "Republicans are, actually, going to make things worse." pic.twitter.com/Zh4pE9x81I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022

Show your work, Karine. And no, @POTUS tweets don’t count.

DOOCY TIME: "[I]f [Biden's] top domestic priority is inflation, why doesn't he have more to show for it?" KJP: "So, [he] understands…inflation is an issue…Cost is an issue for the American people, and so he's been very clear about making that his #1 economic priority" pic.twitter.com/jmJXsfAjMQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2022

Well, Peter Doocy’s number one priority is getting the truth from this administration. And if he happens to rattle Karine Jean-Pierre in the process? Well, more power to him. He’s quite adept at that as well:

Doocy: "But who exactly thinks [Biden] is doing a good job on inflation? B/c…he receives his lowest job ratings on inflation. Net negative 38 points. KJP: "We understand…challenges…are in front of us here in this country, that is why [he] has taken action to lower costs" pic.twitter.com/xB4aN6gljC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2022

Well, Karine, that certainly is a lot of words. Too bad word count doesn’t correlate to the value of those words, which, as it turns out, are completely worthless.

Doocy: "Have [Biden's] economic advisors told him the general consensus now is that the American Rescue Plan has contributed to inflation?" KJP: "Look, Sec. Yellen, who is incredibly well respected…has spoken to this…[His policies] are popular w/the American people." pic.twitter.com/LXLEaymw0Q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2022

What polls have you been looking at, Karine? Good Lord. She’s flailing.

Reporter: "Does the White House think it's doing all it can to curb inflation?" Jean-Pierre: "We understand the American people are going through a difficult time… That's why we're doing stuff like the hearing aid… That's why he's worked so hard to get those gas prices down" pic.twitter.com/u1u10arqgf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2022

Speaking of hearing aids, we feel like we might need some. Because it’s really, really difficult for us to believe what we’re hearing.

We can only imagine how the White House press corps feels listening to that. Peter Doocy’s not even the only reporter in the room who seems to be having a difficult time buying what Jean-Pierre is selling.

KJP: "When we talk about inflation, gas prices…costs have been coming down." pic.twitter.com/Xo8eultCLc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022

Have they?

National Average Gas Price today: $3.888/gal

National Average Gas Price last month: $3.682/gal

National Average Gas Price last year: $3.319/gal https://t.co/1lsFRmwvG5 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 17, 2022

Huh.

Either this is an outright lie or they are so out of touch with what is really happening in America they can't understand the pain people are feeling. Neither is a good look. https://t.co/VfupfaX7MW — Brittany (@bccover) October 17, 2022

Why not both?

Jean-Pierre: "When we talk about inflation and gas prices, that's been something the American people have seen for the past several months, several weeks costs have been coming down." pic.twitter.com/yU1yjjZTOL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2022

We lost count of the number of times she blinked. Think she’s trying to blink out Morse code in a desperate attempt to let us know that she’s operating under duress and wants to get the hell outta there? That’s what we’d be doing if we were her.

FBN's @EdwardLawrence: "Is there a timeline for when Americans can start feeling some economic pain relief?" KJP: "So, in regards to the Inflation Reduction Act, early next year they will see some of the–some of the pieces of that….Gas prices…[have] been coming down." pic.twitter.com/m9NVxCQuwq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2022

Just a little while ago, she said she didn’t have a timeline for us. She was telling the truth then. Now she’s lying. She and the rest of the Biden administration can keep pushing the timeline out to next year and even further from that, but we will never get to the “economic pain relief” as long as we’re stuck on this road we’re stuck on.

FBN's @EdwardLawrence: "What about 18 months ago, when the president took office? Inflation and gas prices started rising then." KJP: "Well, 18 months ago, [Biden] signed the American Rescue Plan…and that helped the American people…That was something so critical." pic.twitter.com/lqErbKvrD5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2022

This is bad, guys. This is real bad.

This is what happens when you're reading talking points instead of trying to answer questions. The reporter asks about 18 months ago when inflation started rising, and KJP touts the American Rescue Plan (which … drove inflation and is a huge vulnerability). https://t.co/Qgi3ukwucg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 17, 2022

Embarrassing.

REPORTER: "Does the White House think it's doing all it can to curb inflation?" KJP: "You have seen the results from this administration." pic.twitter.com/3NNvjjYlyb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022

We certainly have.

