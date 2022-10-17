We feel like the Biden administration has been promising us all these savings for quite some time now. “Suck it up now, because big savings are coming!” “We’ve gotta spend money to save money!”

Well, our inquiring minds would very much like to know when, exactly, we’re gonna start seeing these fabled savings. Maybe Karine Jean-Pierre can tell us.

Eh, who are we kidding? She can’t tell us anything else, so she definitely can’t tell us the answer to our question:

REPORTER: "Do you have a sense of when the cost savings will begin to accrue?" KJP: "I don't have a timeline for you." pic.twitter.com/uE3bGW3lfZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022

Usually we’re quick to accuse Karine Jean-Pierre of gaslighting or lying to us. But in this particular case, we believe she’s telling us the truth: she doesn’t have a timeline for us. Because the timeline does not exist. As long as Joe Biden and the Democrats have their way, the cost savings will never begin to accrue. Inflation is just going to keep getting worse and worse.

Americans know the awnser for this: NEVER — MAGA Latina in LA (@ProudLatina213) October 17, 2022

Never ever ever.

“Inflation Reduction Act.” Such a lie. https://t.co/aE1Oj73dmV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 17, 2022

Ain’t that the truth.

