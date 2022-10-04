As you’ve probably noticed, those gas prices that were “falling” just a short time ago have stopped falling and are increasing once again. Who’s fault is that?

Certainly not Joe Biden’s, says Karine Jean-Pierre!

"It's a lot more nuanced than that," says Karine Jean-Pierre when asked if Joe Biden is responsible for gas prices going up — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 4, 2022

Oh, so now it’s “nuanced.”

DOOCY: "You've said the president was responsible for gas prices coming down. Is he responsible for gas prices going up?" KJP: "So, it's a lot more nuanced than that." pic.twitter.com/8P1P1JPa2v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2022

Amazing.

It means the White House is having trouble keeping their narratives straight.

The White House has taken credit for gas prices going down. Now they're going up. Is he responsible? @PressSec tells Doocy that he knows better and that "it's a lot more nuanced than that." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 4, 2022

Yeah, funny that there was no need for nuance when it came to gas prices temporarily decreasing, despite the fact that the decrease in cost largely stemmed from a decrease in the purchase of gas as well as Joe Biden’s decision to severely deplete the strategic petroleum reserve. As soon as gas prices dropped a little bit, the Biden administration started taking victory laps.

But now? It’s all about the nuance. It’s nuanced, guys.

DOOCY TIME: "You've said the President was responsible for gas prices coming down. Is [he] responsible for gas prices going up?" KJP: "So, it's a lot more nuanced than that…You know this. There have been global challenges…There's been pandemic and…Putin's war." pic.twitter.com/QrbOKJzay5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 4, 2022

Ah, yes. Putin. It’s the Putin Price Hike again!

Once again, the President is no longer responsible for gas prices. https://t.co/YPLUFMa0tr — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 4, 2022

You know, we’re starting to really feel like Karine Jean-Pierre just isn’t actually very good at this at all. It’s just a feeling we get.

Doocy: "Consumers in California are paying $6.41 per gallon, Nevada $5.51. Who can afford that?" Jean-Pierre: "That's why Biden worked so hard to bring gas prices down. I know you're pulling out a couple areas — but we have seen the fastest decline in gas prices in a decade" pic.twitter.com/rlkMnNTvMg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2022

So, basically, Joe Biden worked so hard to bring gas prices down and he deserves credit for gas prices coming down a little bit for a little while. But don’t you dare suggest that he or his policies have anything to do with rising gas prices now.

The Biden administration on gas prices: pic.twitter.com/8BARUzTSdL — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 4, 2022

Pretty much.

I love how the leftists have changed the definition of "nuance" to "you caught us lying." — Dave Dodson (@dpdodson) October 4, 2022

There’s a fine line between being a really good liar and a really bad one, Karine. You might even say it’s nuanced.

