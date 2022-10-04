As you’ve probably noticed, those gas prices that were “falling” just a short time ago have stopped falling and are increasing once again. Who’s fault is that?

Certainly not Joe Biden’s, says Karine Jean-Pierre!

Oh, so now it’s “nuanced.”

Amazing.

It means the White House is having trouble keeping their narratives straight.

Yeah, funny that there was no need for nuance when it came to gas prices temporarily decreasing, despite the fact that the decrease in cost largely stemmed from a decrease in the purchase of gas as well as Joe Biden’s decision to severely deplete the strategic petroleum reserve. As soon as gas prices dropped a little bit, the Biden administration started taking victory laps.

But now? It’s all about the nuance. It’s nuanced, guys.

Ah, yes. Putin. It’s the Putin Price Hike again!

You know, we’re starting to really feel like Karine Jean-Pierre just isn’t actually very good at this at all. It’s just a feeling we get.

So, basically, Joe Biden worked so hard to bring gas prices down and he deserves credit for gas prices coming down a little bit for a little while. But don’t you dare suggest that he or his policies have anything to do with rising gas prices now.

Pretty much.

There’s a fine line between being a really good liar and a really bad one, Karine. You might even say it’s nuanced.

***

