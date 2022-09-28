When Joe Biden stood in front of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and asked “Where’s Jackie?” we were concerned. After all, the “Jackie” to whom he was referring was Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash early last month.

We were concerned … and also curious. Media got to work pretty quickly figuring out how to run interference for the president, but how would White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre try to spin something like this?

Well, we didn’t have to wait too long to find out:

Watch this:

It’s not all that unusual for someone suffering from dementia to forget that someone has died. But it’s pretty unusual for most people to forget something like that.

Stop, Karine! Stop! You’re making it worse!

Give her some time. Maybe she can come up with something.

Eh, who are we kidding? She’s in way over her head.

Geez.

And worse:

Dear God. It’s a train wreck. This White House is an absolute train wreck.

***

Update:

Somebody stop her. No, seriously. She’s going completely off the rails:

A remarkable legacy that she had. It’s “had” because she’s dead. Which the president forgot.

Wuuuuuuuuuut.

Your answer needs to change, Karine. Or, better yet, your career. You’re really not cut out for this line of work.

***

