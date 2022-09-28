When Joe Biden stood in front of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and asked “Where’s Jackie?” we were concerned. After all, the “Jackie” to whom he was referring was Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash early last month.

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

We were concerned … and also curious. Media got to work pretty quickly figuring out how to run interference for the president, but how would White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre try to spin something like this?

Can't wait to see how the press sec gonna spin this one. — Reyim (@ReyimTheCrow) September 28, 2022

Well, we didn’t have to wait too long to find out:

Karine Jean-Pierre says Joe Biden was "naming the congressional champions on this issue … acknowledging her work" when he said "Where is Jackie" referring to Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in August. "Of course she was on top of mind" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Asked about Biden asking "where is Jackie," @PressSec says POTUS will soon meet with family of late congresswoman &, at the event, "she was top of mind." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 28, 2022

Watch this:

Reporter: "What happened when Biden said where is Jackie Walorski?" Jean-Pierre: "The president was acknowledging her incredible work." Reporter: "He said 'Jackie, Jackie, where is Jackie?'" Jean-Pierre: "She was clearly on top of his mind." pic.twitter.com/y1TljVg1BW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

"She was at top of mind…" That's how the Biden White House is attempting to explain away Joe Biden's inquiry about the whereabouts of Republican Representative Jackie Walorski who passed away in early August. pic.twitter.com/kL6pswJfGC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

REPORTER: "Why was [Biden] looking for [Rep. Jackie Walorski]?" KJP: "I think people can understand…I don't think it's all that unusual…" pic.twitter.com/mvnbXqWdQK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

It’s not all that unusual for someone suffering from dementia to forget that someone has died. But it’s pretty unusual for most people to forget something like that.

ABC's @CeciliaVega: "He said, 'Jackie, are you here? Where is Jackie? She must not be here.'" KJP: "No, I totally understand. I just–I just explained. She was on top of mind. You know, this was–what we were able to witness…at this event was…her focus on…food insecurity." pic.twitter.com/jVri0ExX9i — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 28, 2022

Stop, Karine! Stop! You’re making it worse!

No explanation about why Biden didn’t just ask for her, but searched for her in the crowd a month after issuing an official White House statement honoring her death. https://t.co/Llp21a9KcQ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 28, 2022

Give her some time. Maybe she can come up with something.

Eh, who are we kidding? She’s in way over her head.

Yeah, this doesn't make it any better at all. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/XujGqpQyBq — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 28, 2022

That's one way to explain away the fact that our president appears to have oatmeal for brains… https://t.co/rXlyhlB6cW — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 28, 2022

Geez.

Oh good it got worse. https://t.co/heH5v3D58U — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2022

And worse:

Asked if Biden was confused Karine Jean-Pierre grows indignant: "I mean you're jumping to a lot of conclusions. No, but I, I hear you Steven, I'm answering the question … I just answered your question. If that had been the case, I would have stated that." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Reporter: "Sorry I have to do this but I'm compelled to ask you to go one more time back to the question of Rep. Walorski." Jean-Pierre: "I'm not sure why? Why?" Reporter: "The memory of her and history requires some clarity." Jean-Pierre: "You're jumping to conclusions." pic.twitter.com/661oKYxrpO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Dear God. It’s a train wreck. This White House is an absolute train wreck.

***

Update:

Somebody stop her. No, seriously. She’s going completely off the rails:

@PhilipWegmann:" Does the president believe that…his reference to the late Jackie Walorski…does he believe that he handled that reference appropriately?" KJP: "This is a remarkable legacy that she had, and we should be honoring that." pic.twitter.com/rhcTGwXBzm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

A remarkable legacy that she had. It’s “had” because she’s dead. Which the president forgot.

Reporter, referring to Biden calling out to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski: "I have John Lennon top of my mind just about every day, but I'm not looking around for him anywhere." Jean-Pierre: "When you sign a bill for John Lennon as president, then we can have this conversation" pic.twitter.com/ZA9LM1t4NU — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 28, 2022

Wuuuuuuuuuut.

"My answer is certainly not going to change," Jean-Pierre says when asked again for an explanation about Biden's reference to Jackie Walorski — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Your answer needs to change, Karine. Or, better yet, your career. You’re really not cut out for this line of work.

***

Related:

