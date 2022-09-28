Joe Biden is hosting a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health today. It’s the first time in nearly 50 years, so it’s a pretty big deal.

Here’s hoping it was just hunger that led Biden to say this:

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Well, yes. Seeing as she was co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, it’s indeed likely that Jackie Walorski was gonna be there. But her death kinda threw a wrench in her plans.

What makes this especially weird is that Biden issued a statement on Walorski’s death after it happened:

At the time, Biden issued a statement mourning her death pic.twitter.com/87QzWUMgdt — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

And the White House website noted that Walorski is no longer with us:

Does … does Joe Biden think “late” actually means that she’s just running a little late?

Imagine being the White House staffer who had to inform Biden – again – that Rep. Jackie Walorski died last month — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 28, 2022

Biden apparently unaware that Rep. Jackie Walorski passed away…even though the conference has a video honoring her memory https://t.co/LhWr3GrqWs — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 28, 2022

Oh … oh no. Joe. Joe.

“Chuck, stand up! Let them see ya!” https://t.co/TN3z2BhCep — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 28, 2022

Guess that’s the silver lining?

Narrator: It was not fine.

Oh my gosh. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 28, 2022

The President of the United States is not ok. https://t.co/ZY5NXx9Mym — Will Upton (@wupton) September 28, 2022

This is just sad. https://t.co/YayF61jcyz — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 28, 2022

It's time for him to step down, it's elder abuse at this point. — Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴‍☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) September 28, 2022

