Joe Biden is hosting a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health today. It’s the first time in nearly 50 years, so it’s a pretty big deal.

Here’s hoping it was just hunger that led Biden to say this:

Well, yes. Seeing as she was co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, it’s indeed likely that Jackie Walorski was gonna be there. But her death kinda threw a wrench in her plans.

What makes this especially weird is that Biden issued a statement on Walorski’s death after it happened:

And the White House website noted that Walorski is no longer with us:

Does … does Joe Biden think “late” actually means that she’s just running a little late?

Oh … oh no. Joe. Joe.

Guess that’s the silver lining?

Narrator: It was not fine.

***

