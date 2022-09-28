Joe Biden is hosting a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health today. It’s the first time in nearly 50 years, so it’s a pretty big deal.
Here’s hoping it was just hunger that led Biden to say this:
"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022
Well, yes. Seeing as she was co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, it’s indeed likely that Jackie Walorski was gonna be there. But her death kinda threw a wrench in her plans.
What makes this especially weird is that Biden issued a statement on Walorski’s death after it happened:
At the time, Biden issued a statement mourning her death pic.twitter.com/87QzWUMgdt
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022
And the White House website noted that Walorski is no longer with us:
From the WH website: pic.twitter.com/niA8K1JE76
— Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 28, 2022
Does … does Joe Biden think “late” actually means that she’s just running a little late?
Imagine being the White House staffer who had to inform Biden – again – that Rep. Jackie Walorski died last month
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 28, 2022
Biden apparently unaware that Rep. Jackie Walorski passed away…even though the conference has a video honoring her memory https://t.co/LhWr3GrqWs
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 28, 2022
Oh … oh no. Joe. Joe.
“Chuck, stand up! Let them see ya!” https://t.co/TN3z2BhCep
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 28, 2022
He finally topped "Stand up, Chuck" https://t.co/yM9s8CgkL8
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 28, 2022
Guess that’s the silver lining?
This is fine. https://t.co/XCLQUq55wo
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2022
Narrator: It was not fine.
uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh https://t.co/3O2XKY55Io
— kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 28, 2022
Oh my gosh.
— Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 28, 2022
The President of the United States is not ok. https://t.co/ZY5NXx9Mym
— Will Upton (@wupton) September 28, 2022
This is just sad. https://t.co/YayF61jcyz
— Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 28, 2022
It's time for him to step down, it's elder abuse at this point.
— Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) September 28, 2022
***
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.