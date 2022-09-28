As we told you, Joe Biden went looking for Rep. Jackie Walorski at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health today, having evidently already forgotten that Walorski died early last month in a car crash.

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

A number of people pointed out that a video tribute to Walorski, who had been co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, had played at the conference, making it extra awkward that the president wouldn’t realize that Walorski was dead (we say extra awkward because Joe Biden — or someone writing on his behalf — had also released a statement following Walorski’s death).

Apparently a tribute video to the late Congresswoman Walorski was played at the event right before Joe Biden spoke.https://t.co/pCdRBCFRJN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Well, Yahoo! News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan would just like to set the record straight as far as that video is concerned:

As today’s pooler, I can confirm that the video was not played while Biden, or the press pool, was on site. https://t.co/VfxQX7iYiv — alexander nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 28, 2022

And that makes it better because … why, exactly? Joe Biden was still scanning the room for a dead congresswoman who obviously would not be there.

Can you confirm that Biden was searching the room for a dead congresswoman and that he said that he thought she was supposed to be there? Can you explain why that wasn’t in your pool report? https://t.co/HcVG7BcRoW — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 28, 2022

Why wasn’t that in your pool report, Alexander? Seems like kind of an important detail, particularly since the video was brought up to point out how weird it was that Joe Biden would think that Jackie Walorski is still alive.

That's irrelevant. Biden still thought a Congresswoman was alive when she, in fact, died almost two months ago. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 28, 2022

As today's pooler, can you also confirm that our senile president asked where a Congresswoman is who passed away nearly two months ago? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

*And said that he thought she was supposed to be there. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 28, 2022

He said she was supposed to be there, Alexander. We all heard him.

So are you suggesting he shouldn't know…she's dead? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 28, 2022

So… it was okay for POTUS to forget that a Congresswoman died this summer and ask where she was…because he missed the tribute video? 🥶🫣 https://t.co/nifewAcDWQ — Allie McCandless 🇺🇸 (@AllieMcCandless) September 28, 2022

You realize this makes Joe Biden look WORSE for not knowing that Jackie Walorski is not alive right? He literally signed the bill to rename a VA clinic after her:https://t.co/tWQLJ0I5dx https://t.co/dShUdh72zt — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 28, 2022

Also, who the hell cares if the press pool was on site? The press pool isn’t the issue here; Joe Biden’s dementia is.

What does the presence of the press pool during the vidya have to do with anything??? "If a tree falls in the forest and NBC wasn't live on scene, did it really happen?" https://t.co/q4ukmoqlga — Lawyer Dog (@TheClarksTale) September 28, 2022

Heh.

Is your argument that the President of the United States needed to watch the memorial video to remind him the Congresswoman he was trying to call up tragically died last month? And why didn't that make it in your pool report? https://t.co/yZCWG7AF9G — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) September 28, 2022

If Biden was referring to Jackie Spier, why wouldn’t the “pooler” say that Because Biden was referring to the dead woman https://t.co/7JVqCv35SM — Piper Ginny (@PiperGinny1) September 28, 2022

He signed a bill honoring her after she died… Like… at some point you have to realize he's not competent right? https://t.co/cP36GtId6O — Alan Cristoffer (@TedyhereMC) September 28, 2022

Have you ever tried not being a complete hack, Alexander? Give it a whirl. You might find you like it, or at least that it gets you a little bit of respect.

Right now, the best you can hope for is a ratio.

