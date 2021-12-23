Earlier this month, Phil Kerpen tweeted out a question regarding excess mortality in Florida and California:

Yahoo News senior White House correspondent Alexander Nazaryan apparently stumbled upon Kerpen’s tweet yesterday and took it upon himself to answer Kerpen’s question:

Is that so, Alexander?

What is it with journos and Florida? Seriously, it’s like they’ve got some kind of personal beef with Florida. It’s weird.

And, in Nazaryan’s case, it’s manifested in brazen dishonesty.

Trending

We’d like to see that evidence.

We’ll just sit here and keep waiting.

If Yahoo News won’t do anything, maybe Twitter should step in:

Or is some misinformation more equal than others?

They literally can’t help themselves. We wish they’d find someone who could.

We can dream.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander Nazaryanall-cause deathscaliforniaCOVIDCOVID deathsCOVID19COVID19 deathsdataFloridamisinformationphil kerpenYahoo! News

Recommended Twitchy Video