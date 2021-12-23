Earlier this month, Phil Kerpen tweeted out a question regarding excess mortality in Florida and California:

Florida and California have almost the exact same all cause excess mortality since the pandemic started. How did that happen @GavinNewsom? Calculated by @USMortality from CDC data.https://t.co/fnxHkrIUyO pic.twitter.com/7VmQeRwdjC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 9, 2021

Yahoo News senior White House correspondent Alexander Nazaryan apparently stumbled upon Kerpen’s tweet yesterday and took it upon himself to answer Kerpen’s question:

Because Florida has not been nearly as diligent in reporting its coronavirus deaths. I reported on this last year, and others have as well. https://t.co/cc8kf61Z0s — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) December 22, 2021

Is that so, Alexander?

How does that affect all-cause excess? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 22, 2021

It affects the definitions of excess death and covid death, often at county levels, where I think the issues in Florida could be, as others have indicated. — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) December 22, 2021

What is it with journos and Florida? Seriously, it’s like they’ve got some kind of personal beef with Florida. It’s weird.

And, in Nazaryan’s case, it’s manifested in brazen dishonesty.

Any evidence for this assertion? — 5PointSlo (@5PointSlo) December 22, 2021

We’d like to see that evidence.

Unless you’ve got receipts or can show where the bodies are being hidden… pic.twitter.com/I8A50y4QTY — Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) December 23, 2021

We’ll just sit here and keep waiting.

@YahooNews are you going to allow this type of misinformation to go unchecked by your employee? https://t.co/v8lF24qDOC — Dr Van Halen 🤘 (@Deputy_VanHalen) December 23, 2021

If Yahoo News won’t do anything, maybe Twitter should step in:

Wonder if @Twitter fact checkers will do anything here.. https://t.co/xDC8Kzv8HM — Taylor Hancock (@THancock93) December 23, 2021

This blatant misinformation has still not been taken down by @TwitterSafety https://t.co/ctEE5p9YwK — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 23, 2021

Or is some misinformation more equal than others?

This is a lie. This man is a senior white house correspondent and you should just know that he is lying to you He uses his credentials to spread false information and he is proud of that. He hopes you believe untrue things for his own political benefit https://t.co/GJAr0lYOtW — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 23, 2021

Everyone who has researched Florida data knows that it's simply not true that they've ever manipulated their data When Nazaryan says he reported on this, what he means is that he knows it's not true, but he very intentionally reported false thingshttps://t.co/0zst5cOLnJ — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 23, 2021

Your 'report' was hackery.

You claimed Florida was undercounting based on a spurious statistical study and claimed DeSantis was hiding deaths.

Except it actually was a nationwide study, and Florida was listed in the bottom half of the states as well. https://t.co/WOHiKaBx1Y — Brad Slager – Incontinent On Another Continent (@MartiniShark) December 23, 2021

When the data doesn't fit your narrative, just claim the data is bad.

Ok. — Sarre Baldassarri (@sarregoeswest) December 22, 2021

I wish I had a job that I could just make up stuff and didn’t get fired. — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) December 23, 2021

Look at you, blatantly lying and know you can get away with it — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) December 23, 2021

They literally can’t help themselves. We wish they’d find someone who could.

Stop lying, you useless jackwagon. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 23, 2021

We can dream.

