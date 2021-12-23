Blue cities keep losing residents to Florida.

More than 20,000 residents left D.C. over the past year — the nation's largest percentage drop in population, new census data says.https://t.co/sgXIQDF407 pic.twitter.com/m7n24K6FLK — DCist (@DCist) December 22, 2021

Something must be done, or people might start to think that something’s wrong with the way Democrats run things. Or that Ron DeSantis isn’t trying to kill as many people as possible.

Making a huge fuss over COVID cases in Florida! Maybe that’ll do the trick!

The Hill’s Hannah Trudo is giving it the old college try:

Florida COVID update: Largest single-day increase since August as 20,194 more cases reportedhttps://t.co/iQB4sThwMN — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) December 23, 2021

Well, let’s see. The omicron variant is highly contagious, so cases are up in a lot of places other than Florida. Also, how severe are those cases? Omicron is known to be milder than other variants, particularly in those who have natural immunity or have been vaccinated. Are cases really the best metric at this point?

Journos waiting for just a few more Florida COVid cases pic.twitter.com/X21Ackzjjt — HGTP://Brock (@BCJ166) December 23, 2021

Why is it always Florida cases? pic.twitter.com/izKIYQmufY — Bill (@Tastywaves77) December 23, 2021

Hey, when the most important thing is to crap on Ron DeSantis and Florida, you do what you need to do.

Look at where they're from and look at the vaccination rate in Miami-Dade. Are you laboring under the belief that Florida is unvaxxed? They're mid-pack and Miami-Dade is incredibly well-vaxxed. — sam (@AntiNewDems) December 23, 2021

Here’s where Miami-Dade County’s numbers are at, by the way (red is the percentage of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine; green is the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated):

Those vaccination rates would suggest that the COVID cases in Florida’s little surge are relatively mild. That seems pretty important, no?

Lol here we go. Journos reporting Florida cases https://t.co/VdHKMwhPEN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 23, 2021

"Cases" are meaningless. The positive tests don't mean they have symptoms. Especially given that Omicron is comparable to a cold.

Hospitalizations and deaths matter. Not people who go to the hospital for something else and happen to test positive when admitted.

Fear porn parade. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) December 23, 2021

You are a hero for reporting on Florida cases and nobody else’s. Thank you for not having an agenda and being an amazing journalist. — Chicago Sports Guy (@CoversCHICAGO) December 23, 2021

Please show me your tweets about other states and their cases — Quizza (@JoeQuizza) December 23, 2021

The obsession with Florida (and cases) by Journos is embarrassing — Critical Bass Theory (@lookphatt) December 23, 2021

Journalists, when Florida covid cases go up. pic.twitter.com/jCIsUoqXpW — Name (@SwampDog4614) December 23, 2021

lmao, you guys and Florida. Amazing. — Brian (@brianknoper) December 23, 2021

It’s actually pretty creepy at this point.

And they really need to stop.

Until you reports all the states like this, pipe down — Dr. Will Ferguson (@willferg14) December 23, 2021

Completely obsessed. It’s not healthy. — MichaelFCheng (@smugminion215) December 23, 2021

