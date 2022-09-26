Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was on “Meet the Press” yesterday and admitted that if the November midterms are a referendum on President Biden, the Democrats will lose (which is why Biden and the Dems are doing so much shrieking about “MAGA extremists”). Psaki also said that one of the Democrats’ many liabilities heading into November is the issue of crime, and Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about it at today’s White House briefing. Jean-Pierre immediately went to the Big Book of Talking Points in order to say a lot of words without really saying anything:

PETER DOOCY: "Jen Psaki says that crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats. Why would she say that?" The White House press secretary goes straight to the talking points. pic.twitter.com/MJWbDhDGGm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 26, 2022

Psaki said something true for a change and if that continues Jean-Pierre will be spending a lot more time flipping pages.

PETER DOOCY: "Does Biden think America's big cities are safe? … Should everyday Americans who are not in the public eye feel safe?" Jean-Pierre responds by bragging about President Biden funding law enforcement, despite members of his party calling for the defunding of police. pic.twitter.com/5uwgAcGYpP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 26, 2022

Does KJP ever actually answer a question? Of course not, because there’s no honest way to put any positive spin on this train wreck of an administration.

Man there are so many lies in here I lost track. SMH She never answered the question either. She never ever answers the question. — Jet7111 (@jet7111) September 26, 2022

I closed my eyes and just listened. She literally said nothing about crime or anything else for that matter. — Crazy Grady (@DriverJoe5) September 26, 2022

Saying a lot while saying nothing is what she does best.

