White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has so far proven herself to be a pretty terrible and woefully inept spokeswoman for President Joe Biden on a wide range of subjects, including, of course, illegal immigration.

That also applied to her recent interview on Alex Wagner’s MSNBC show, where Jean-Pierre addressed the question of whether or not the Biden administration has reached out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Karine Jean-Pierre: Illegal immigrants going to Martha's Vineyard and Democrat-run cities puts their “lives at risk” pic.twitter.com/JHuUkp2DWX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

Alex Wagner: “Has the president reached out to any of these governors?” Karine Jean-Pierre: “So, here’s the thing, and I was asked this question earlier today. I don’t know why we would reach out to a governor or governors who clearly play a political game, right? It is something that they are doing not to find a solution, but to literally put people’s lives at risk.”

The new line from the Biden admin is that Republican Governors are playing a political game using migrants… As if the left hasn't been playing politics with the southern border for the last 10 years????? pic.twitter.com/owaqmsDePC — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 21, 2022

And second of all, if she’s concerned about migrants’ lives being at risk in sanctuary cities, well, maybe she should stop and think about why that is.

GP She's right, but that makes her statement not the pwning of the Republicans she thinks it is. https://t.co/YMKrfRHheE — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 21, 2022

I mean this is fair. Democrat run cities are the most dangerous places on earth — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 21, 2022

She doesn't even hear herself?? — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) September 21, 2022

No, she hears herself. She just doesn’t understand what it is she’s actually saying.

She’s so bad at this https://t.co/qp1UaiIVQ7 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 21, 2022

Total clown show. And they’d rather keep the narrative circus going than be honest about what’s really going on.

What does shoving 1,100 of them under a Texas overpass in hundred degree heat do to them? https://t.co/yy5Vw421ze — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2022

