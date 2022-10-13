Earlier this week, we told you about Politico’s recent disgusting — and we do mean disgusting — hit job on Indiana U.S. House candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green.

It takes a special kind of awfulness and moral bankruptcy to go behind a sexual assault victim’s back and reveal that assault to the public, especially in order to hurt the victim and impugn her character on top of that. Green was rightly furious.

And, in light of a new report from Fox News, we expect her righteous indignation to go through the roof:

More from Fox News:

According to Politico, a person outside the campaign of Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., who obtained them via public records request, gave the documents to the outlet. But Cotton says it is illegal for the Air Force to release private personnel records like the ones cited by the Politico story, and he is demanding the Air Force explain how the documents became public.

“[Officer Performance Reports] could only be released if that member agreed, in writing, to release his or her documents,” Cotton’s letter said, quoting an Air Force response to a congressional inquiry from his office.

“Of additional concern is the appearance that [the] party responsible for releasing these Air Force documents may be exploiting private matters, including a sexual assault, for partisan purposes,” Cotton added. “I am therefore formally requesting a full accounting of how and on what basis these documents were released or leaked, and who is responsible.”

And, believe it or not, it gets messier still:

Trending

What’s going on?

Politico and the U.S. Air Force can’t both be telling the truth about this. Their truths directly contradict each other.

We would definitely like some answers from Brad Dayspring. No doubt Jennifer-Ruth Green would appreciate those as well.

This is your cue, norms crowd. Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brad DayspringFOIAFrank MrvanJennifer-Ruth GreenPoliticorapesexual assaultTom CottonU.S. Air Force