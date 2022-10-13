Earlier this week, we told you about Politico’s recent disgusting — and we do mean disgusting — hit job on Indiana U.S. House candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green.

Incredibly ugly that @mrvan4congress and friends are out shopping opposition research on their political opponent @JenRuthGreen’s traumatic sexual assault. And very surprising an outlet like Politico would print it against the victim’s wishes.https://t.co/g3F3knPOgp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 9, 2022

It takes a special kind of awfulness and moral bankruptcy to go behind a sexual assault victim’s back and reveal that assault to the public, especially in order to hurt the victim and impugn her character on top of that. Green was rightly furious.

And, in light of a new report from Fox News, we expect her righteous indignation to go through the roof:

NEW: ⁦@TomCottonAR⁩ demands info from Air Force after Jennifer-Ruth Green sexual assault leak

https://t.co/DLKwB1hdIt — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 13, 2022

More from Fox News:

According to Politico, a person outside the campaign of Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., who obtained them via public records request, gave the documents to the outlet. But Cotton says it is illegal for the Air Force to release private personnel records like the ones cited by the Politico story, and he is demanding the Air Force explain how the documents became public. “[Officer Performance Reports] could only be released if that member agreed, in writing, to release his or her documents,” Cotton’s letter said, quoting an Air Force response to a congressional inquiry from his office. “Of additional concern is the appearance that [the] party responsible for releasing these Air Force documents may be exploiting private matters, including a sexual assault, for partisan purposes,” Cotton added. “I am therefore formally requesting a full accounting of how and on what basis these documents were released or leaked, and who is responsible.”

And, believe it or not, it gets messier still:

On the left – a Politico spokesman stating that the records they reported on can be obtained by a standard FOIA request. On the right – the Air Force making clear you CANNOT obtain those records through a standard FOIA request, and they have no record of a request like that. pic.twitter.com/53V6UCceNK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2022

What’s going on?

Wow! Someone is not telling the truth here… U.S. Air Force: "…it does not have records indicating that the documents on Green were released as part of a public records request." Politico: "[documents] were obtained by a public records request and provided to POLITICO" https://t.co/WbGuTbDkbI — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 13, 2022

Politico and the U.S. Air Force can’t both be telling the truth about this. Their truths directly contradict each other.

Hmm. Guessing this is why @politico was being so touchy when questioned about their sources. https://t.co/62kfOld8De — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 13, 2022

Looks like @BDayspring has a few questions he needs to answer. https://t.co/62kfOkUZp6 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 13, 2022

We would definitely like some answers from Brad Dayspring. No doubt Jennifer-Ruth Green would appreciate those as well.

